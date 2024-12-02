Effortless holiday decorating tips for a cozy and stylish home

Sponsored by:

The holiday season is just around the corner. It’s a time for joy and togetherness, but if we have to simplify the season down to two things, they’re really about spending time with loved ones and embracing all-things cozy.

However, preparing your home to host family and friends can feel overwhelming. From decorating to rearranging furniture, it’s easy to feel the pressure of wanting a fresh, festive look without knowing where to begin. Fortunately, with La-Z-Boy’s expertise and versatile products, you can achieve both with ease.

Small touches make a big difference

Holiday spirit often begins with the little things that set the mood. To create a warm and inviting home, start with your entryway. A welcoming touch, like a wreath or holiday-themed décor, personalizes the space and sets the tone for visitors. You can incorporate faux fur or plaid pillows and throws to bring a winter cabin feel into your living room, and enhance the ambience with warm colours and invigorating patterns.

Adding key pieces, like La-Z-Boy’s chair and a half, creates a stylish and cozy spot perfect for enjoying holiday drinks like eggnog, mulled wine, or a classic hot chocolate. While red and green are traditional Christmas colours, consider experimenting with white, gold, and silver for a sparkling, luxurious touch. Adding a holiday-scented candle in cinnamon or pine next to your La-Z-Boy recliner can evoke warm, cherished memories.

Redecorating for the holidays

If your layout is meant more for your immediate family or smaller, more intimate gatherings, but your holiday hosting duties mean more people than usual, the holidays are a great time to rethink your space and add a fresh layout. To start, try rearranging furniture to accommodate your Christmas tree and holiday décor. If you need to add some more warmth to your space, a wool area rug is the perfect way to cozy things up while also adding richness and anchoring the room, offering texture and pattern that complement your festive theme.

To tailor your furniture for your style and space, you can customize your statement pieces with La-Z-Boy. Their sectional sofas can be configured to fit your home perfectly, and their Apollo reclining sofa and loveseat are great ways to add comfort and elegance. Have a smaller space? The Emric sofa is perfect for apartments. Complete the look with their seasonal rugs and accent pillows for a cohesive holiday vibe.

Of course, don’t forget to ensure you have enough seating for your guests. Things like ottomans, cubes or poufs are ideal for around the fireplace, adding functional and visually appealing seating options.

Want to redecorate but not sure where to start? La-Z-Boy’s free in-home design service provides expert advice on creating a holiday-ready home that reflects your personal taste. And if you are going to update your furniture for the holidays, La-Z-Boy is hosting a food drive from December 9th to 23rd, and for every unopened and unexpired donation, you’ll get a 1% discount, up to a maximum of 12% off! The promotion is happening at all four of their stores, and the discount is valid storewide*. These donations not only help those in need but also offer an opportunity to refresh your home for the holidays.

Finishing touches

Of course, no holiday home is complete without festive focal points. Design a stunning centerpiece for your coffee table using a decorative tray filled with glowing candles, pinecones, and small ornaments. Adding sprigs of evergreen or holly brings a natural touch indoors, enhancing the holiday atmosphere. This combination of textures and festive charm invites warmth and cheer into your living space.

To help make your holiday experience even better, La-Z-Boy is hosting exciting initiatives. From December 1st to 20th, enter the Santa’s Furniture List: Your Wish Our Gift contest. Participants can explore an exclusive e-catalog and choose a product they hope to win. One lucky winner will be announced on December 23rd.

Create a holiday haven

This season, make your home the centre of holiday traditions and memories. Whether you’re baking cookies, decorating the tree, or hosting loved ones, the gift of a beautifully styled and comfortable space is one that keeps giving. With La-Z-Boy’s expert guidance and stylish products, you can transform your home into a cozy, festive haven—perfect for celebrating the most wonderful time of the year.

