'They did everything they could': Students thank firefighters on anniversary of Port Coquitlam, B.C., school fire

Former Hazel Trembath Elementary students stopped by a Port Coquitlam, B.C., fire hall on Monday to thank the firefighters who attempted to save their school in last year's devastating fire.

On the first anniversary of the fire, the students, accompanied by their parents, delivered cookies that read “Trembath Strong” and other treats to crews, who put on a show with their firetrucks and served pancakes.

“The firefighters have been amazing. They did everything they could to save our school,” said Megan MacDonald, a student's parent.

The fire broke out in the early morning hours of Oct. 14, 2023. On arrival, firefighters found the school fully engulfed in flames, and tried to save what they could.

Speaking to CTV News on Monday, Deputy Fire Chief Rob DeCicco reflected on the call and the challenges the fire posed for first responders. As crews struggled to suppress the flames, the department put out a call for all off-duty firefighters to join in the effort.

“Seeing all the personal possessions of the kids (and) the teachers, and seeing that there is a chance that is going to all get lost – that was tough for us,” said DeCicco.

Twelve months after the fire, the grounds of Hazel Trembath are a gravel lot with no signs of construction to replace the missing school.

Students, parents and local politicians have been calling for answers from the province for months, and many say they have been left with more questions than answers.

“Just rumours and promises that we are going to rebuild but nothing official,” said Shawna Comey, a student parent and PAC member.

“The kids are over it and the parents are as well,” said MacDonald.

In early September, CTV News asked the B.C. NDP education minister, Rachna Singh, for a timeline for parents. She said the government is committed to rebuilding the school, but wouldn’t provide a time frame or say whether the process would begin before or after the election.

“We appreciate everyone’s patience while we work to rebuild this school for the Coquitlam school community, and we will share more as the rebuild planning progresses with the district,” Singh said at the time.

Port Coquitlam Mayor Brad West said there has been little communication between the province and the city since the fire, and that a commitment with concrete plans should have already been made.

So far, West said he’s been told there’s “a process” underway and that the government is “reviewing” plans.

“We have not seen any sense of urgency,” the mayor said Monday. “We haven’t really had any information about a timeline whether the school, in fact, is going to be rebuilt. You get a lot of government speak answers.”