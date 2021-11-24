These B.C. highways are open to essential travel only after flooding

Vancouver -

More than a week after a major storm hit southern B.C., many highway routes are still significantly impacted.

While some highway stretches have reopened to essential travel only, others remain blocked in the province's south following the intense storm that sent mud, rocks and trees onto roadways last week.

The slides killed at least four people near Lillooet, with a person still missing. Hundreds more were stranded in their vehicles in different locations.

In reopening some routes, officials have implemented travel restrictions, so emergency vehicles and those transporting essential goods can get through the areas. These rules also allow evacuees to get home safely and include public transit, charter buses and school buses.

"Our focus remains on the reopening of vital trade corridors from the Lower Mainland to the Interior and the north, maintaining supply chains so people can get the products they need has been and continues to be our ministry's top priority," Rob Fleming, transportation minister, said in a update Tuesday announcing expanded travel orders.

"It is imperative that we give priority to our essential supply chain and this is the way we can do that."

Drivers taking those routes are warned of possible fines if they're not travelling for an essential reason. On Tuesday, BC Highway Patrol said in a statement that checkpoints would be in place on Highway 99, Highway 3, Highway 1 and Highway 7.

"Motorists who fail to comply with the travel restrictions, disobey the direction of a peace officer, fail to stop or provide information or are abusive or belligerent to a peace officer or traffic control official, may face fines starting at $230 per offence," a statement from BCHP said.

As of Tuesday morning, these were the highway conditions in southern B.C., specifically related to recent floods and landslides. Not all road closures are reflected in this list and DriveBC's traffic page may have the most up-to-date information.

Highway 1

Closed between Exit 99 and Exit 109 (Abbotsford to Chilliwack) due to flooding.

Open for essential travel only between Exit 90 and Exit 99 (Abbotsford). Checkpoint in place.

Lane closure between Exit 135 and Exit 171 (Old Hope-Princeton Highway). Expect delays, essential travel only.

Closed between Junction Highway 12 and Junction Highway 8 (Lytton to Spences Bridge) due to rock slide.

Closed between Kahmoose Road and Main Street (near Lytton) due to flooding and mudslide.

Highway 11

Closed between Hazelwood Avenue and Townshipline Road (Abbotsford) due to flooding.

Highway 3

Open for essential travel only between Sunshine Valley and Allison Pass. Expect major delays due to mudslide. Checkpoint in place.

Highway 5

Closed between Hope and Merritt due to washouts.

Highway 7

Open for essential travel only between Glasgow Avenue and Ross Road (Mission to Hope). Checkpoint in place.

Highway 8

Closed between Highway 8 and Petit Creek Road (west of Merritt to Spences Bridge) due to washout.

Highway 99

Open for essential travel only between Lil'wat Place and Seton Lake Road (north of Pemberton to Lillooet). Checkpoint in place.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Meagan Gill and Kendra Mangione