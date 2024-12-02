'Near-zero visibility' from fog prompts weather advisory for Metro Vancouver

A fog advisory has been issued for Metro Vancouver Monday, with Environment Canada warning of the potential for "near-zero visibility."

The weather agency says the thick fog blanketing the region is expected to dissipate by late Tuesday morning.

"A Ridge of high pressure which is anchoring over southern B.C. will provide a conducive environment for dense fog formation," the advisory says.

"Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero. Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility."

Drivers are advised to exercise caution, turn their lights on, and keep to a safe following distance.