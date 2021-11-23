New flood-related B.C. travel order limits trips on Highway 7

Vancouver -

A new travel order has been issued by officials in British Columbia limiting which drivers are permitted to use a stretch of Highway 7.

The order, announced by Deputy Premier Mike Farnworth and Transportation Minister Rob Fleming at a news conference Tuesday, applies to the section between Mission and Agassiz.

Use of this section of the highway is now limited to essential travel only. This is similar to the orders issued for B.C. highways 1, 3 and 99 in some locations, and is meant to ensure emergency vehicles and those transporting essential goods can get through.

These rules also allow for evacuees to get home safely. A list of what the province considers essential can be read in previous coverage.

Farnworth said respecting these orders is one way those looking to help British Columbians impacted by the flooding that followed days of rain last week can make a serious impact.

Other ways include carpooling or taking transit to reduce the amount of gas used. Due to supply chain issues, the province is rationing gas already to drivers who need fuel for non-essential trips.

Almost immediately after the rationing rule was announced, gas stations started to sell out.

This is a breaking news update. More info to come.