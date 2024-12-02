Driver 'doing donuts' crashes into house in Nanaimo, B.C.: RCMP

A driver who was “doing donuts” in a roundabout on a residential street in Nanaimo, B.C., lost control of his car and crashed into a home, according to police.

Mounties, along with firefighters and paramedics, were called to the scene of the crash at Butcher Road and Kenwille Drive around 10:15 p.m. Saturday.

"When police arrived, several neighbors and the homeowner were out on the street assessing the damage. Witnesses told police the driver was aggressively driving in circles, commonly referred to as 'doing donuts,'" a statement from the Nanaimo RCMP says.

"At one point, the driver appeared to lose control of the vehicle and ended up driving across the front lawn of a home. The vehicle came to a stop after striking and lodging itself in the foundation of the home."

None of the residents of the home were injured, although a basement window and some brickwork were damaged. The two people who were in the car were reportedly seen fleeing on foot. Police located the young man they believed to be the driver, and issued tickets for failing to remain at the scene of an accident and driving without due care.

“This incident could have ended tragically and is a good reminder that there is no time or place for this type of driving on our streets, and that drivers will be held responsible for their actions,” said Const. Gary O’Brien, spokesperson for the Nanaimo RCMP.