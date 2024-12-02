'The stench was so powerful': B.C. First Nations demand provincial action after toxic spill

Two Chilliwack-area First Nations are calling on the province to help stop further salmon deaths after reports of a toxic spill.

The Cheam and Sqwá First Nations say a toxic discharge was found in September and killed thousands of juvenile salmon in the Hope Slough, which is also the site of a joint fish habitat restoration project.

“Through investigation by our staff and land guardians, we discovered a pipe spewing industrial waste into a ditch,” said the Cheam First Nation, in a statement.

The First Nation also provided a drone video showing a white substance being spread in the Hope Slough via a pipe beneath a nearby road.

Councillors for Cheam and Sqwá First Nations told CTV News Monday that a strong smell has been present for weeks, and residue of the white substance can be seen atop the water in some areas.

“The stretch was so powerful, so strong,” said Sqwá Coun. Eddie Gardner.

“We need to join forces with other levels of government and our tribe to make sure we the pollution that is going into the waterway here”

Gardner and others from neighbouring Cheam believe the province is not doing enough to act on the potential toxic waste.

In a statement, the Environment Ministry said that on Sept. 23, it received a report of deceased fish in the upper part of Hope Slough, and provincial environmental emergency response officers were dispatched to the site the following morning to inspect the area.

"As a result of the initial inspection, a multi-agency response to this spill was undertaken," a spokesperson wrote

"The following week, water quality had returned to normal, and Fraser Health and the City of Chilliwack identified no risk to drinking water in the area."

According to the province, the inspection included the City of Chilliwack, both federal and provincial environment ministries, local First Nations, regional health authorities and more.

"Although the source from the Sept. 23 incident in Hope Slough remains undetermined, multiple factors may have contributed to the fish kill," the statement from the ministry said, adding that the public is encouraged to come forward with information.

Regarding the most recent potential spill in the Hope Slough, the ministry says it did receive a new report of poor water quality and has been following up since, and no dead fish have been reported.

On Monday, CTV News witnessed a dead fish on the banks of the Hope Slough, but it's unclear how it was killed.

Cheam First Nation says it is once again covering the cleanup with RAM Environmental, which is in the thousands of dollars.

“We lift our hands to Environment Climate Change Canada who had officers on site within the hour,” wrote Cheam First Nation.

“Cheam calls on the Ministry of Environment to acknowledge and step up the efforts to protect these waterways and hold the perpetrators accountable.”

The Cheam and Sqwá have collected a sample of the water and have sent it to a lab for testing. They are hoping to have the results back by the end of December.