Drivers could face $230 fine at B.C. road checks enforcing travel restrictions

VANCOUVER -

Those travelling in and out of B.C.'s flood-stricken Fraser Valley could be turned around or even face a fine if they fail to comply with the current travel order.

Checkpoints have been set up along sections of Highway 99, Highway 3, Highway 1 and Highway 7 to ensure people are travelling for essential purposes only.

“Motorists who fail to comply with the travel restrictions, disobey the direction of a peace officer, fail to stop or provide information or are abusive or belligerent to a peace officer or traffic control official, may face fines starting at $230 per offence,” the BC Highway Patrol said in a news release Tuesday.

In a news conference Monday, B.C.’s Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Rob Fleming said that so far, no fines have been issued by the RCMP.

“To my knowledge, British Columbians followed the orders very well. They’re putting their fellow British Columbians first and understand who is a priority and who isn’t,” he said.

“The presence was there but there’s been no need for enforcement.”

BC Highway Patrol is also urging motorists who must travel in or out of the Fraser Valley to be cautious when making their way through the region as some provincial highways are only open on a limited basis.

Mounties suggest motorists check the DriveBC website before heading out to ensure their planned route is passable, give themselves extra time, and to expect long delays and winter driving conditions.

Drivers are also being asked to ensure their vehicle is equipped with winter tires and chains, and to fill their fuel tank in accordance with gas restrictions currently in place.

“If we all work together, it will serve to get supplies to those in urgent need and allow the rebuilding of our important highway network,” said Chief Supt. Holly Turton, with BC Highway Patrol.

“Please be safe and follow the direction of police officers and traffic control personnel who are doing their job to keep all motorists safe.”