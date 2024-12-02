Knife-wielding man arrested following incident in Richmond, B.C.

A man who allegedly threatened the public with a weapon and chased a woman in Richmond, B.C., has been arrested.

In a release issued Monday afternoon, Richmond RCMP say officers responded to multiple reports of a man carrying a knife in the 5400 block of No. 3 Road around 4:10 p.m. on Sunday.

According to their reports, the man was seen by onlookers exiting a train, falling down an escalator, chasing a woman, and dropping a firearm. The firearm was later determined to be an airsoft pistol, said police.

After a brief chase, officers arrested the man and took him into custody, seizing his weapon, police said. No injuries were reported.

“We acknowledge the concern this incident may have caused in our community,” said Insp. Mike Roberts.

“Our officers acted quickly to address the situation, and we are grateful for the public’s assistance in reporting it.”

The investigation is still ongoing, and anyone who has any information related to the incident is asked to contact Richmond RCMP at 604-278-1212 and quote file number 2024-38068 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit them online at www.solvecrime.ca