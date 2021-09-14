'There needs to be justice': Family of 7-year-old Aaliyah Rosa calling for appeal following mother's acquittal

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Book: Top U.S. officer feared Trump could order China strike

Fearful of Donald Trump's actions in his final weeks as president, the United States' top military officer twice called his Chinese counterpart to assure him that the two nations would not suddenly go to war, a senior defence official said Tuesday after the conversations were described in excerpts from a forthcoming book.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener