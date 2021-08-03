VANCOUVER -- A skincare routine involves a few steps that include cleansing, hydrating, treating and protecting the skin

A well-planned routine can improve skin appearance, prevent signs of aging and target specific skin issues.

Vivier Pharma offers premium pharmaceutical-grade skincare solutions.

On CTV Morning Live, Vivier Pharma beauty expert John-Paul Ricchio joined the show from the Hotel X Toronto to talk about the benefits of Vivier Vitamin C.

Ricchio explained that vitamin C is an antioxidant that protects skin cells from damaging free radicals caused by pollutants and UV exposure.

Ricchio shared that Vivier Vitamin C serums are formulated using the highest and purest grade of vitamin C available.

Here are his top recommendations to achieve beautiful, bright, glowing and healthy skin.

Vivier C E Peptides: This is an advanced anti-aging vitamin C serum that has been specifically formulated to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. As a result it aims to reduce further signs of aging. Ricchio recommends using it morning and night.

Vivier GrenzCine Serum: This serum helps increase firmness and hydration of the skin. It aims to diminish fine lines and wrinkles, increase luminosity, while improving skin tone, texture and elasticity.

Vivier Radiance Serum: This is a skin brightening vitamin C serum. It aims to reduce the appearance of dark spots, fine lines and wrinkles, plus improve skin tone.

Those looking for a more personalized approach for their skincare regimen can visit the Vivier clinic locator to connect with an authorized physician or skincare professional.

They can recommend the best Vivier products to experience the beauty of results.

