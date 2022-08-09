Tents to be removed from Vancouver homeless camp, starting with 'highest risk areas': city

Tents and other structures are being removed from a stretch of East Hastings Street on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside starting Tuesday, the city confirmed.

The order was initially announced last month, but delayed so storage options could be secured for residents. Structures will be removed between Gore Avenue and Abbott Street, the city said.

"The removal of structures will begin with the highest risk areas and is expected to continue over the coming weeks," a statement from the city explained.

"This is a complex effort and the city appreciates the work of the many community organizations and social enterprises who have been contributing expertise and effort as well as the support of BC Housing and Vancouver Coastal Health."

The order came from the city's fire chief, who said the move was necessary to avoid a potentially devastating fire in the area.

“For our response, there was obviously a line in the sand that was just completely crossed and something had to be done,” said Capt. Matthew Trudeau of Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services.

Trudeau says there have been more than 1,000 fires with damage in and around that area so far this year.

“The fire chief took a strong stance on this, and saw the urgent risk that was happening and took steps to try to mitigate it,” Trudeau told CTV News.

He says the large number of tents and combustible materials are not only a fire hazard, but are also blocking access for first responders.

“One of our crews went for an overdose, and they had to cut someone out of a tent,” he said.

Trudeau says crews often don’t have that kind of time to waste.

Blocked hydrants have also been an issue.

“A significant life safety concern, delaying our efforts, and every time that's happening, the fires growing and growing,” said Trudeau.

He says a lot of thought has been put into the order with the goal of balancing the risks to the community.

“This isn't just a quick rash decision. Obviously, the fire chief has been in talks with a lot of partner agencies. A lot of care and consideration into the community and the people that are at risk right now,” said Trudeau.

But advocates said the plan will displace people and leave them with nowhere else to go.

"We recognize that this work will have an emotional impact on the community and everyone involved," the city's statement said. "City staff will be seeking to conduct the work with thoughtfulness and care of the residents and their circumstances."

It's estimated more than 150 tents line both sides of East Hastings between Main and Carrall streets, a number that has grown significantly since the Vancouver Police Department and City of Vancouver staff stopped so-called street sweeps.