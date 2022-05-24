Suspicious package shuts down Victoria airport; flights may be diverted to Vancouver

The discovery of a suspicious package forced the shutdown of Victoria International Airport on Tuesday, stranding hundreds of travellers and preventing a number of planes from landing on schedule.

Cpl. Andres Sanchez of the Sidney-North Saanich RCMP told reporters something that "resembled an incendiary device" was found inside a bag at around 1:30 p.m., during security screening in the airport's departures area.

"Employees performed the checks that they normally do," Sanchez said. "They scanned the bag and realized that there was items inside that could be of a dangerous nature, and at that point police were called to the scene to investigate further."

The passenger who carried the bag into the airport is under investigation as well, according to the RCMP. Sanchez said it was too early to comment on possible charges.

A specialized team is being brought over from the mainland to transport the suspicious package out of the airport and determine what's inside.

Mounties hope to have the airport reopened by Tuesday evening, but Sanchez could not provide an estimate for when that might happen.

Authorities have not confirmed how many flights were impacted by the airport closure. In a statement, Vancouver International Airport told CTV News it is monitoring the situation, and would be "working with our partners to accommodate any diverted aircraft."