Man arrested after shooting with 'several victims' in Langley, B.C., that prompted emergency alerts

A suspect has been arrested after multiple people were shot in several locations throughout Langley, B.C. Monday morning, Mounties say.

The incident prompted two emergency alerts early Monday.

The first alert was sent at about 6:20 a.m., saying the incident happened in the downtown core of the city of Langley and in Langley Township. It said the incident involved "transient victims" and that police "had interaction with one suspect."

Then, in a second alert sent about an hour later, an update said the "suspect police interacted with is no longer a threat."

Police said the alerts were issued while investigators confirmed the suspect was acting alone.

Police confirmed one man was arrested and said it's believed he's responsible for the shootings.

While the investigation is underway, multiple areas in the city of Langley and Langley Township are closed to the public. People are asked to stay out of the area near 200 Street and Langley Bypass; the parking lot of Cascades Casino at Fraser Highway and 204 Street; and the Langley bus loop at Logan Avenue and Glover Road.

