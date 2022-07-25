People woken up by alert about fatal B.C. shooting called 911 to complain

People who were woken up by emergency alerts sent out at a time when police were dealing with the fatal shooting of several people in Langley, B.C., called 911 to register their complaints.

In a message on social media, the province's main 911 service provider wrote that residents of the province who received the cellphone alert were tying up emergency lines.

"General questions and complaints do not belong on 911," E-Comm wrote on Twitter Monday afternoon.

"During an alert, only dial 911 if you are experiencing an emergency, or if you have critical information to share about the incident."

Several others voiced complaints on social media or sent emails to news organizations including CTV News, saying they didn't understand why they got the alert. Many of those complaints involved being woken up at about 6:20 a.m., when the first message was sent.

The alert warned the public of multiple shootings in the city and township of Langley. It advised the public of a description of the suspect and that police were unsure if there was more than one shooter.

"Please remain alert and out of the area," the warning said.

Later, it was confirmed that two victims were killed, two injured, and the suspect was fatally shot by police who responded to multiple scenes across several areas of Langley.

The alert went out at a time when those who work in the area may have been preparing to leave home, and when commuters may have found their routes blocked.

Mounties said they believe the alert, which went out about six hours after the start of the shootings, was issued at the appropriate time.

