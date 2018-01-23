

CTV Vancouver





A Surrey couple are pleading for the return of a labradoodle puppy they suspect was stolen from their car outside a Tim Hortons Monday night.

Peter Jackson adopted Molly, a labradoodle, as a Christmas gift for his wife, Darlene Nikkel.

Jackson took Molly out for a walk just before 10 p.m. and stopped at the Tim Hortons at Surrey Central on his way home.

Jackson was inside for only a few minutes, but when he came back to the car, Molly had vanished.

“I’m devastated,” said Nikkel. “She was so beautiful. I’m so lost of what to do.”

Jackson drives a silver Toyota convertible. The roof was up at the time Molly vanished, but one of the windows was open. Nikkel said she didn’t think Molly would jump out, and suspects the cute puppy was stolen.

“I wouldn’t say anything [to the person who took her],” she said. “I would just say return Molly. No questions asked… We have a $1,000 reward.”

Jackson said he contacted police immediately after the incident and sent officers photos of the dog.

Cpl. Scotty Schumann confirmed Surrey RCMP had received a report about the lost dog, but were not told that Molly might have been taken.

“There’s always a risk that a pet left unattended in a vehicle could be stolen because it’s in plain view,” he said.

The couple said they visited the BC SPCA in Surrey on Tuesday, but Molly wasn’t there.

Anyone with information about the dog’s disappearance is asked to contact Nikkel and Jackson at 504 369 7137.