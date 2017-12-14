A pit bull puppy stolen months ago by a person posing as a possible buyer was located and reunited with his owner.

The young pup, named "Tank" was taken on Sept. 28 at eight weeks old, after the owner had arranged a meetup with a person claiming they were interested in buying him.

The owner arranged to meet the buyer at Fleetwood Park, but when she arrived, she was confronted by two male suspects. One of the men grabbed the puppy and ran off, while the other grabbed the owner's cellphone and punched her in the face.

They were seen leaving in a vehicle believed to have been a brown Toyota Tercel.

The owner called police, and officers issued a statement and photo to the public asking for help to find the dog.

Ironically, about 11 weeks after an officer took the original complaint, the same Mountie was the one to finally find Tank.

In a Facebook post, Surrey RCMP wrote, "The officer was at an unrelated call when 'Tank' sauntered out of a nearby residence. The officer immediately recognized the pooch and took steps to identify and secure the dog and locate which residence he came from."

The RCMP said the case is still being investigated, but the dog has been returned to his owner.

"Needless to say the owner was very appreciative about receiving this early Christmas present!"