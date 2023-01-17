Summit of Indigenous leaders aims to remove barriers around searches at former residential schools

Cowessess First Nation in Saskatchewan has been working with the Catholic Church to put names to the 751 unmarked graves found at the site of the former Marieval Indian Residential School. (CTV National News) Cowessess First Nation in Saskatchewan has been working with the Catholic Church to put names to the 751 unmarked graves found at the site of the former Marieval Indian Residential School. (CTV National News)

