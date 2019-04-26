

The family of a stuntperson who was tragically killed on the Vancouver set of "Deadpool 2" has reached a settlement with 20th Century Fox, according to their lawyer.

Joi Harris was performing a motorcycle sequence for the hit superhero film when she suddenly crashed through the ground-floor window of a downtown office building back in August 2017. Witnesses said it appeared the 40-year-old lost control of the bike.

On Friday, more than two years after the accident, Buckley Law Group, the firm representing Harris's family, confirmed it had reached a settlement with the studio.

The firm said it couldn't release the details of the settlement because they are confidential.

Harris was doubling for actor Zazie Beetz in the Ryan Reynolds-starring "Deadpool" sequel, and was reportedly on her first job in the movie business.

She was also a professional motorcycle racer, and was considered a pioneer in the industry after becoming the first black woman licensed to compete in American Motorcycle Association events.

Her death shook the local movie industry. According to WorkSafeBC, it was the first time in over 20 years that a stuntperson had perished on a B.C. movie shoot.

The previous incident was in October 1996, when someone suffered a parachute malfunction after jumping from a helicopter.