Members of the public have raised thousands of dollars so far for the family of a girl who died in a crash in Coquitlam last week.

Deborah Seol was "strong, beautiful, intelligent, lovely and athletic," according to the fundraising page set up on the website GoFundMe. She was 13.

The teenager died when two vehicles collided at the intersection of Mariner Way and Riverview Crescent on March 25. As a result of the impact, one of the cars hurtled toward the median where Deborah was standing with several other children who were on their way to a park.

She was taken to hospital but did not survive. A six-year-old boy received serious injuries and was also hospitalized.

"No words could express this tragedy to Deborah's family, Deborah's schoolmates, friends, her basketball teammates," the fundraiser set up by her mother's co-workers says.

"Our deepest condolences to this lovely family. We want to support them."

Organizers wrote that Deborah is survived by a single mother, a brother and two sisters.

"The Seol family's life will never be the same," they wrote.

The page, which had raised more than $11,400 in its first day, is meant to help the family cover the cost of food, bills, tuition and other expenses.

It is not yet known what caused the crash, and police have said impairment and distraction do not appear to have been factors.

Mounties said previously that both drivers are co-operating in their investigaiton.

A celebration of life will be held on April 9 at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Burnaby, according to online obituaries. It would have been Deborah's 14th birthday.