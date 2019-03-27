Family and friends are posting pictures of 13-year-old Deb Seol at a growing road-side memorial in Coquitlam.

"I feel so sorry for the family," said Mackenzie Mosley, who is friends with the victim’s sister.

"She seemed like she had such a bubbly personality."

Other friends describe the popular Montgomery Middle School student as a compassionate teen who loved basketball.

Coquitlam RCMP said a southbound Dodge Charger was turning left onto Riverview Monday afternoon when it collided with a northbound black BMW. The impact sent the BMW onto the traffic island where five children were standing. Police said the children were on their way to a park, and ranged in age from six to 17-years-old.

"They were waiting on the side of the road in what they thought was a safe place, and I thought it was a safe place, too," said Staff Sgt. Mark McCutcheon.

A six-year-old boy was taken to hospital in serious condition.

A passerby who did not know Seol, dropped by the memorial to pay his respects.

"I have two kids, I can’t imagine that happening to me", he told CTV News.

Mounties said both drivers are cooperating with the investigation, and impairment and distracted driving do not appear to have been factors.