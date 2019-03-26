Flowers and a balloon now mark the spot where a 13 year-old girl was fatally injured Monday afternoon following a two-car collision at Mariner Way and Riverview Crescent.

Coquitlam RCMP said a southbound Dodge Charger was turning left onto Riverview just before 3 p.m. when it collided with a northbound black BMW. The impact sent the BMW onto the traffic island where five children were standing. Police said the children were on their way to a park, and ranged in age from six to 17-years-old.

"They were waiting on the side of the road in what they thought was a safe place, and I thought it was a safe place, too," said Staff Sgt. Mark McCutcheon.

A 13 year-old girl and six year-old boy were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The girl did not survive.

Neighbour Mario Viola said he came outside after the crash and saw a young girl lying on the ground.

"I heard a big collision and then you know I heard a screaming sound of panicking of course so I knew it was very serious, so I called 911 right away," he said.

Other neighbours also came to the scene, including Dave Hostetter.

"It was pretty traumatic. My wife was closer to the victims and stuff. It’s just, you’ll never forget that," he said.

Mounties said both drivers are cooperating with the investigation, and impairment and distracted driving do not appear to have been factors.

"Speed could be a factor in this investigation but I can’t say for sure at this time," McCutcheon said.

Residents say speeding is a concern in the area.

"Speeding up and down Mariner has never ceased. I even made a report in regards to that. Nothing’s happening," Viola said.

Grade 6 student Anita Soltani told CTV she walks this route to school.

"Sometimes the cars don’t even pay attention to the people. They go really fast," she said.

The city’s acting manager of engineering and public works Dana Soong said the intersection hasn’t been on the radar for any safety improvements, and added it has a lower crash rate than other controlled intersections in Coquitlam.

"We’ll wait for the RCMP investigation report, we’ll review it and if there’s any improvements that we need to make we’ll take action at that time," Soong told CTV.

Coquitlam RCMP are looking to speak to any other witnesses or anyone that may have dash cam footage of the collision.

Editor's note: Police initially reported that three people were injured in the crash, saying two were hospitalized and one died. Also on Monday police reported the crash was between three vehicles, but said later their investigation determined a third car was not involved.