Stretch of Langley highway closed for hours due to serious crash: police

Drivers travelling through Langley Monday morning are being warned one route is partially closed due to a significant crash that happened overnight.

Few details have been shared about the collision so far, but Cpl. Dave Noon with the Lower Mainland Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service said on social media his team is investigating a "serious" incident at 16th Avenue and 264th Street, also known as Highway 13.

"The intersection and surrounding area will remain closed for several hours," Noon's post shared at about 5:30 a.m. said. "Please avoid the area. Plan an alternative route."

DriveBC warned Highway 13 is closed for a 3.2-kilometre stretch in both directions between 8 and 24 avenues.

While information about potential injuries hasn't been released by officials, ICARS is called in to conduct a forensic reconstruction of crashes that result in serious injury or death.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.