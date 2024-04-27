Police ask for dashcam video in search for missing Abbotsford man

VANCOUVER
    The search continues for an Abbotsford man who was last seen on Tuesday, and police are appealing Saturday for dashcam video of a specific area to aid in the investigation.

    Police have now confirmed that 27-year-old Wesley Bosman was spotted on Highway 11 just north of Hazelwood Avenue, after he left his home near Ash Street and Cedar Avenue around 3 a.m. on April 23.

    The Abbotsford Police Department is asking the public to submit dashcam video from the area—Highway 11 between Hazelwood Avenue and the Mission Bridge—between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m.

    Bosman’s family said Friday he was experiencing an out-of-character “mood swing” the day he disappeared.

    Volunteers, search and rescue and police, including aircraft and police dogs, have been out looking for Bosman and a Facebook group set up to aid the search effort has gained 1,700 members as of Saturday.

    Police describe Bosman as a 6’2” tall white man weighing 120 pounds who has short dark blonde hair and an “orangish/brown” mustache and traces of a beard. He was last seen wearing a black long-sleeve shirt and navy blue jogging pants.

    Anyone with dashcam video is asked to call the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225 or text 222973.

