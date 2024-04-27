Grouse Grind reopens for season after 'transformative' trailhead upgrades

Despite the rain, hikers streamed up the Grouse Grind Saturday, many of them taking a moment to appreciate the newly redesigned trailhead.

"They've done a fantastic job," said Greg Sullivan, who told CTV News he hikes the grind three or four times a week when it's open.

"People put a lot of effort into it. It's going to get so much use this year. It's going to really make it a special place."

The famously grueling uphill trail had been closed since September for annual maintenance, trail improvements and a trailhead upgrade project, according to Metro Vancouver, which manages Grouse Mountain Regional Park, where it is located.

The $3.5-million upgrade project included new seating, stretching bars, improved access for hikers and first responders, and a new footbridge at the trail's one-quarter mark.

"We’re excited to welcome everyone back for the season to a Grouse Grind Trail that is safer and has more amenities, but still offers the challenge people crave," said Delta Mayor George V. Harvie, the chair of the regional district's board of directors, in a news release Friday.

“This is another great example of how Metro Vancouver is working to provide the public with better access to nature and the many benefits that come from spending time outdoors.”

The grind sees roughly a quarter million visitors each year, according to the regional district.

Saturday's opening came about a month earlier than last year's opening day, a fact Metro Vancouver attributed to unseasonably warm and dry weather this spring.

Shannon Shandro and Jacqueline Bruce were among those tackling the hike Saturday morning.

"It's pretty social," Bruce said, when asked what she looks forward to most about the trail opening each spring.

"We talk the whole way. And then, I think, just the feeling of being at the top, it's just like, 'Yes.' It's a real accomplishment."

Asked the same question, Sullivan also mentioned the community as a big draw.

"I just love the camaraderie – a lot of great people up here," he said.

Anmore Mayor John McEwen – the Metro Vancouver board's vice chair and the chair of the regional parks committee – called the improvement project "transformative."

"Not only is the area more welcoming and attractive, it responds to the needs of hikers by giving them space to warm up for their big climb, fill their water bottles, and get familiar with the park maps," McEwen said in the release.

The improvement project was funded by the federal and provincial governments, as well as Metro Vancouver.

The Grouse Grind is a 2.5-kilometre trail that starts at 300 metres above sea level and gains 1,100 metres of elevation over its brief length. It's open from 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. daily, but will be closed all day on Monday to allow Grouse Mountain Resort to undertake "work related to the construction of a new gondola," according to Metro Vancouver.