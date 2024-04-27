Conservation officers give warning after coyote bites woman, dog near Vancouver park

Conservation officers are reminding the public to keep their pets on a leash after a coyote attacked a woman and her dog near a park in South Vancouver.

The elderly woman was walking her two small dogs along Cambie Street near Winona Park around midnight Thursday when the incident happened, the B.C. Conservation Officer Service explained in a Friday social media post.

Four coyotes appeared after she let the dogs off leash.

“One coyote grabbed one of the dogs in its mouth and shook it,” BCCOS wrote. “As the woman tried to rescue her dog, the coyote bit her hand.”

Bystanders helped chase the coyotes away, BCCOS said, adding that the woman received medical attention for her minor injuries and the dog is expected to survive.

The BCCOS asked the public to take precautions against coyotes, including keeping pets leashed and travelling in groups.

“Conservation officers will monitor coyote activity in the area and respond as necessary to ensure public safety,” the post reads.

If a coyote is behaving aggressively toward you or your pet, WildSafeBC says to make yourself appear large, make noise and slowly retreat, never turning your back on the animal.

Dangerous coyote encounters can be reported to the BCCOS at 1-877-952-7277.