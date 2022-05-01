Staffing shortage leads to long lines, delays at Vancouver airport

­­­­­­­­­­­Travellers are being warned to expect long lines at Vancouver International Airport due to a shortage of security screening staff.

According to a post on the airport's website Friday, the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority is experiencing "ongoing staffing shortages" which are causing "long lines and lengthy delays in processing passengers."

Anyone with a domestic flight is being told to arrive at least two hours before departure. Those flying to the U.S. or any other international destination are being told to arrive three hours early.

"We want you to be prepared. So, we’re going to share very honestly what it’s like to travel through the airport now. The truth? There will be lines. You will have to be patient and may have to wait," the website says.

"Please don’t come to the airport an hour before your flight takes off."

The airport authority is asking people to help make the trip through security as smooth as possible by remembering and adhering to the 100-millilitrelimit on liquids and by having documents –includingproof of vaccination – ready.

Although masks are no longer mandatory in B.C.'s indoor spaces, the airport is under federal jurisdiction and face coverings are still required.