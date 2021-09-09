Staff remove tents, other shelters from encampment in downtown Vancouver park

VANCOUVER -

Part of a downtown Vancouver park is temporarily closed as staff remove tents and other structures.

The southwest section of CRAB Park is closed to the public as campers and their belongings are removed.

The order came from the general manager of the Vancouver Parks Board, and was meant to ensure the park remains available for other visitors.

Staff are enforcing a bylaw restricting structures from being in the park, which is located on the Vancouver Harbour waterfront not far from the Downtown Eastside.

Park rangers were also asked to help with the move.

The bylaw is in addition to an order from the GM issued back in July banning temporary shelters from the park.

Earlier this week, the board's general manager said staff had already helped many people in the park move out over a period of "several months," but that about 45 were refusing to leave.

Donnie Rosa said in a news release Tuesday there are indoor housing options available for those who were given until 10 a.m. Thursday to leave.

The board says BC Housing confirmed there are enough available spaces. There are also places in other Vancouver parks where overnight shelters are permitted.

With files from The Canadian Press