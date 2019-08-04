

CTV News Vancouver





A person is suffering from serious injuries after they were reportedly stabbed in the Fleetwood area of Surrey Sunday afternoon.

First responders were called to a home on 95 Avenue near 161 Street at 3 p.m.

B.C. Emergency Health Services said one patient was transported in serious condition.

Witnesses on scene saw two men in handcuffs and placed in police cruisers.

This is the second stabbing in Surrey this weekend.

On Saturday, a man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after he was stabbed in the Guildford area.

Surrey RCMP said there was a fight between two people before the stabbing occurred.