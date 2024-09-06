Man seriously injured in targeted shooting in North Vancouver

Mounties say a man in his 50s is in serious but stable condition after a targeted shooting in North Vancouver.

Witnesses reported hearing multiple gunshots and a vehicle driving away in the 700 block of East 29th Street, near Duchess Avenue, around 2 a.m. Friday.

Police did not identify the shooting victim but said in a statement that he is a North Vancouver resident.

"This unsettling incident appears to be a targeted shooting," Const. Mansoor Sahak said in the statement.

"The active investigation is ongoing and is being conducted by the North Vancouver RCMP Investigative Services Section."

While no suspects have been arrested, Sahak said "there is no threat to public safety" following the shooting in a residential neighbourhood.

A dark-coloured sedan with a shattered driver-side window was being towed away from the shooting scene late Friday morning.

Investigators are asking anyone with information or video from the scene to call the North Vancouver RCMP at 604-985-1311 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).