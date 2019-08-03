

CTV News Vancouver





One man is in hospital after a stabbing in the Guildford area of Surrey Saturday afternoon.

Police said the incident was the result of an altercation between two people in the 9100 block of 148 street, near Green Timbers Pub, around 1:25 p.m.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening stab wounds and was transported to hospital, police said.

Two ambulances responded to the scene, along with numerous police vehicles. Police blocked traffic on 148 Street south of Fraser Highway for a short time while they conducted their investigation.

Officers said they will be conducting a video canvass in the area. They hope to speak to witnesses who may have seen the altercation.

Anyone with further information who has not already spoken to police is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or to call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 to report anonymously.