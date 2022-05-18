Spring storm brings high winds and heavy rain to Metro Vancouver

Tsawwassen, B.C. -

Those living in B.C.'s Lower Mainland are being warned to brace for strong winds and heavy rain Wednesday.

Environment Canada issued a number of special weather statements and warnings for the South Coast

The unseasonably stormy weather is disappointing for many British Columbians with just days to go until the May long weekend, the unofficial start to summer.

In Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley, strong winds of 40 km/h, gusting to 70 km/h, are expected Wednesday morning.

A more serious wind warning was also put into effect for the Sunshine Coast with gusts up to 90 km/h.

A burst of heavy rain, up to 60 millimeters, is expected over much of the South Coast.

Higher elevations of Vancouver Island, the Sunshine Coast, Howe Sound and the North Shore will be hit the hardest.

In the mountains, it’s expected to fall as heavy snow.

“An unseasonably strong low pressure system will make landfall on Vancouver Island early this morning bringing strong southeasterly winds and a burst of heavy precipitation to much of the South Coast,” wrote Environment Canada in a special weather statement.

The storm is expected to stick around until late Wednesday afternoon.

IMPACTS TO FERRY, HYDRO SERVICE

BC Ferries issued a travel advisory in anticipation of the stormy conditions, warning the weather system may impact service.

“We will continue to monitor this unstable weather system and share further information as it comes available,” it wrote in an advisory.

If sailings are cancelled, travellers who have booked in advance will have their reservation fees and fares refunded automatically.

Those wanting to plan ahead and adjust their bookings as a result of the weather can call BC Ferries to make a change with no additional fees.

BC Hydro says it’s tracking the windy weather and its crews are preparing for outages.

“Well looks like Vancouver Island’s going to get a pretty good fall storm in the next day or so. The trouble is it's May,” said a spokesperson in a video posted to Twitter Tuesday.

He noted that high winds were expected on many parts of Vancouver Island.

“Add to that the saturated soils because of the heavy rains we've been having and it's unfortunately a recipe for outages in a number of areas. So make sure you're prepared,” he said.

He urged British Columbians to ensure they have an emergency kit on hand.

“Make sure you stay 10 meters back if you see a downline if you see a downline call 911. And if your power is out, call 1-800-BCHYDRO (224-9376) stay safe,” he said.

B.C. has been plagued with unusually cold temperatures this month, breaking more than a dozen minimum temperature and daily precipitation records.