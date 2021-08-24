VANCOUVER -- The majority of COVID-19 cases associated with Surrey schools originated at home or in the community, and not in schools, according to a new study from Fraser Health.

The study by Fraser Health, which reviewed transmission data from January to June of 2021 found that transmission in the city’s schools was “limited,” even when virus variants of concern were circulating.

“Our review shows schools are safe for students, teachers and staff,” reads a news statement from Fraser health.

In the statement, Fraser Health asserts that “90 per cent of school-associated COVID-19 cases in Surrey originated in households or the community, not in schools.”

However, looking closely at the data paints a slightly different picture because the setting where several cases were contracted is actually listed as “unknown.”

Among students, only 9.5 per cent were “likely” or “possible” to have been contracted in a school setting, while 54 per cent of cases originated at home, 22 per cent originated in the community. The origin of the other 14.5 per cent are “unknown.”

Among staff cases, 15.5 per cent originated at school, 28.2 per cent at home, and 22.2 per cent in the community. The origin of the other 34.2 per cent, which is a total of 108 cases, are from an unknown origin.

Researchers analyzed 2,935 of 3,287 cases of COVID-19 associated to the school district in the first half of 2021. The results, they say, mean that vaccination and safety measures have helped keep schools safe for staff and students.

“Staff accounted for 11 per cent of the cases and students 89 per cent, which is expected as students make up the majority of the school population,” continues Fraser Health’s statement.

About three per cent of the overall school population in Surrey reported being infected with COVID-19 during the study period.

“Of the small minority of the school population that did get COVID-19, most of them acquired it at home or in the community and had limited spread within schools,” reads a statement from Dr. Ariella Zbar, medical health officer for Fraser Health.

The review comes as B.C. tackles a fourth wave of COVID-19 cases and as families prepare to send their kids back to school. On Tuesday, officials announced the reintroduction of an indoor mask mandate and come September, a mask mandate for schools that will include adults and kids in Grade 4 and up.

Health officials have long said that COVID-19 cases in schools are reflective of case counts of the community where the school is located. The review maintains this stance.

“Trends in school cases tend to match those in the community,” it reads.

“Cases increased in late February and peaked in mid-to-late April. School-associated COVID-19 cases among ages 18 and over decreased with the availability of vaccines.”