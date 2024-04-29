Pro-Palestinian protest encampment established at UBC

Pro-Palestinian protesters have established an encampment at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver in solidarity with the people of Gaza amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

Protest spokesperson Naisha Khan says the demonstrators are also calling on the school to divest from a variety of companies they say are complicit in the war since the Hamas attack on Israel on Oct. 7.

"We're at over 200 days of the genocide in Gaza and so we're all just very, very moved or very angered by what's happening and the lack of action from the university," Khan told CTV News on Monday.

The protesters erected tents outside the UBC Alma Mater Society building starting at 5 a.m. ahead of a rally planned for noon.

The university says it is monitoring the encampment and liaising with the local RCMP as the situation develops.

The RCMP University detachment said it would not comment on the protest Monday, referring all questions to the university administration and campus security.

"UBC values freedom of expression and respects peaceful protest," UBC spokesperson Matthew Ramsey said in a statement.

"We understand that some in our community want to protest the violence and war they see unfolding," he added. "These actions must always be taken with respect for others and within the boundaries of university policy and the law."

Students have been holding a Palestine solidarity encampment at UBC since 5 a.m., calling on the university to not support companies that support Israel. A rally is expected at around noon today #Vancouver @CTVVancouver pic.twitter.com/LLvsMsTkvg — Gabriela Panza-Beltrandi (@GabrielaPanza) April 29, 2024

The school says any damage to university property or risks to health and safety will be investigated.

"We also remind everyone that hate and intolerance have no place at UBC," Ramsey said. "The university must be a place of reasoned debate where conflicting views can peacefully co-exist."

Premier David Eby addressed the protest encampment during an unrelated news conference Monday.

"There are some key values at play here," Eby said. "One is obviously the university is a place of free speech, it should be a place for people to be able to express themselves, explore different ideas, to debate them – that’s part of the idea of a university."

However, the premier said it is "critical that a campus remain safe for students of all backgrounds."

"Right now, students of Jewish background are feeling particularly alone on campuses and need additional support to feel safe."

Similar protests opposing the war in Gaza have erupted on college and university campuses across Canada and United States in recent days.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Gabriela Panza-Beltrandi