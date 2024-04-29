VANCOUVER
    London Drugs stores remain closed Monday after 'cybersecurity incident'

    Dozens of London Drugs stores across Western Canada remained closed Monday following what the company described as a "cybersecurity incident" over the weekend.

    The company has not released an official statement on the closures since Sunday afternoon, when it announced locations from British Columbia to Manitoba would remain shuttered until further notice "out of an abundance of caution."

    An employee on the London Drugs toll-free customer service line confirmed the closures remained in effect as of 9 a.m. Monday, when most stores in B.C.'s Lower Mainland were scheduled to open.

    The company has promised that pharmacists would remain "standing by" to support customers with urgent medication needs during the closure.

    CTV News has been unable to reach anyone calling two Vancouver London Drugs locations that were scheduled to open at 8 a.m., but the employee on the customer service line suggested workers would be waiting near store entrances to allow people inside to access pharmacy services.

    The company's automated prescription request system has been paused during the closure as well.

    Few details about the cybersecurity incident have been shared with the public, but London Drugs said it has "no reason to believe" customer or employee data was compromised.

    "London Drugs immediately undertook countermeasures to protect its network and data, including retaining leading third-party cybersecurity experts to assist with containment, remediation and to conduct a forensic investigation," the company said in its statement on Sunday.

    This is a developing story and will be updated. 

