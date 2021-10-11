Speeding driver dies after crashing into tree near Jericho Beach: Vancouver police

Vancouver -

A driver is dead after a car crash near Vancouver's Jericho Beach on Sunday night.

The man, who was in his 30s, is alleged to have been speeding, and crashed into a tree near West 4th Avenue and Northwest Marine Drive around 9 p.m., say police.

“Officers responded to multiple 911 calls of a man driving erratically westbound along West 4th Avenue,” reads a statement from the Vancouver Police Department’s Const. Tania Visintin.

The driver then collided into the tree.

“The man died on scene after attempts to revive him by Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services and BC Ambulance Service were unsuccessful,” the statement continues.

“Speed was definitely a factor in this tragic incident,” Visintin said in the statement.

Vancouver Police Department’s collision investigation unit is assessing the crash to determine if there were any factors other than speed involved in the crash.

The stretch of West 4th Avenue that Sunday’s crash happened on is en-route to the University of British Columbia’s campus, and eventually turns into Northwest Marine Drive. Last month, two 18-year-old pedestrians were struck and killed by a vehicle on Northwest Marine Drive.

In the wake of the UBC crash, staff and students called for safety improvements in and around the campus. Some also said they frequently heard drag racing in that area.

Sunday’s crash is the 14th fatal car crash in the city of Vancouver in 2021, say police. Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to call Vancouver police’s investigation unit at 604-717-3012.