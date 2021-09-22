Small yacht runs aground near Vancouver seawall

A boat was partially submerged near Vancouver's seawall on Sept. 20, 2021. A boat was partially submerged near Vancouver's seawall on Sept. 20, 2021.

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener