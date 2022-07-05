Six B.C. farmers look for love on reality TV

ABBOTSFORD, B.C. -

A new CTV reality television show will feature six farmers from British Columbia who are ready for a long-term commitment.

Among them, Gurleen Maan, a so-called "director of fun" at her family’s Maan Farms Market and Estate Winery in Abbotsford.

“I honestly am so grateful for the opportunity and I'm just super excited to see what comes and I feel like it's gonna be a great adventure,” Maan told CTV News.

The new show, “Farming for Love,” showcases a range of farmers: dairy, livestock, equestrian, wine, ranch and berry. They range in age from 25 to 49.

They live in different parts of the province: Gibsons, Quenesl, Chemainus, Keremeos and Comox Valley.

But each farmer has one thing in common: they want to find love.

Maan said so far, nothing she's tried has worked.

“Honestly, I'm so sick of using all of the dating apps and swiping,” she quipped. “My lifestyle is very unpredictable at times and it's very demanding. So it's definitely hard to balance a relationship, let alone go on dates.”

For five weeks, the eligible farmers will be opening up their homes and hearts to eight suitors and a whole production team.

“These people are really trying to find love. They're not models or actors looking for air time. They are genuine. These are real farmers and the people that date them are interested in meeting them and hopefully finding the right match,” said Grant Greschuk, co-showrunner.

The concept may be new to audiences in Canada but similar shows have success in the U.K. and Australia.

Greschuk said that’s what gives him hope the show can work for the six hopefuls.

“I would say the most successful dating series, reality series ever made, I think, (resulted in) 485 children and 192 marriages,” he said.

Maan said typically in her culture, the approach to love is conservative and she is excited to break the mold, adding her parents had an arranged marriage.

“I'm also 34 – I'm definitely not 25 – so, I've passed the appropriate marriage age, according to the standards of my culture. I think I'm nervous, but I'm also honestly proud that I get to represent South Asian women,” she said.

There are just a couple more weeks for people to apply to date one of the farmers.

To read their bios and apply, click here. https://www.ctv.ca/shows/farming-for-love

Filming is anticipated to start in the film and the show will air in the spring.