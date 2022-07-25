Shooting suspect, 2 victims killed in Langley, B.C.: RCMP

A suspect believed to be responsible for shooting multiple people in Langley, B.C., was killed by police Monday morning.

Police said four victims were found in multiple locations across Langley early in the morning. Two men were found dead – one near Creekstone Place and another at the Langley city bus loop near Logan and Glover roads. A woman was found near 203A Street and Fraser Highway and taken to hospital in critical condition. A fourth victim was found shot in the leg near the Langley Bypass and 200th Street.

Shots also may have been fired into closed or unoccupied businesses, police said.

Mounties located a suspect near the fourth victim. In an initial statement, Langley RCMP said "investigators believe the lone suspect to be in custody." But in an update, police said the suspect was shot by officers and pronounced dead at the scene.

As a result, B.C.'s police watchdog has been called to investigate the incident.

"We are actively investigating a series of shootings that has left two dead, one in critical condition and another with serious injuries," said Chief Supt. Ghalib Bhayani in a news release.

"At this time we don’t know the motive behind this deadly incident, nor if there was any relationship between the deceased suspect and the victims."

The incident prompted two emergency alerts early Monday.

The first alert was sent at about 6:20 a.m., saying the incident happened in the downtown core of the city of Langley and in Langley Township. It said the incident involved "transient victims" and that police "had interaction with one suspect."

Then, in a second alert sent about an hour later, an update said the "suspect police interacted with is no longer a threat."

Police said the alerts were issued while investigators confirmed the suspect was acting alone.

While the investigation is underway, multiple areas in the city of Langley and Langley Township are closed to the public. People are asked to stay out of the area near 200 Street and Langley Bypass; the parking lot of Cascades Casino at Fraser Highway and 204 Street; and the Langley bus loop at Logan Avenue and Glover Road.

"We ask that public continue to assist us by providing any information that may be able to assist our investigation," Bhayani said.

"Significant resources have been deployed to Langley to assist with determining what took place and why and we appreciate the public’s patience and co-operation as we deal with multiple locations throughout the Langley area."