Shooting suspect, 2 victims killed in Langley, B.C.: RCMP
Shooting suspect, 2 victims killed in Langley, B.C.: RCMP
A suspect believed to be responsible for shooting multiple people in Langley, B.C., was killed by police Monday morning.
Police said four victims were found in multiple locations across Langley early in the morning. Two men were found dead – one near Creekstone Place and another at the Langley city bus loop near Logan and Glover roads. A woman was found near 203A Street and Fraser Highway and taken to hospital in critical condition. A fourth victim was found shot in the leg near the Langley Bypass and 200th Street.
Shots also may have been fired into closed or unoccupied businesses, police said.
Mounties located a suspect near the fourth victim. In an initial statement, Langley RCMP said "investigators believe the lone suspect to be in custody." But in an update, police said the suspect was shot by officers and pronounced dead at the scene.
As a result, B.C.'s police watchdog has been called to investigate the incident.
"We are actively investigating a series of shootings that has left two dead, one in critical condition and another with serious injuries," said Chief Supt. Ghalib Bhayani in a news release.
"At this time we don’t know the motive behind this deadly incident, nor if there was any relationship between the deceased suspect and the victims."
The incident prompted two emergency alerts early Monday.
The first alert was sent at about 6:20 a.m., saying the incident happened in the downtown core of the city of Langley and in Langley Township. It said the incident involved "transient victims" and that police "had interaction with one suspect."
Then, in a second alert sent about an hour later, an update said the "suspect police interacted with is no longer a threat."
Police said the alerts were issued while investigators confirmed the suspect was acting alone.
While the investigation is underway, multiple areas in the city of Langley and Langley Township are closed to the public. People are asked to stay out of the area near 200 Street and Langley Bypass; the parking lot of Cascades Casino at Fraser Highway and 204 Street; and the Langley bus loop at Logan Avenue and Glover Road.
"We ask that public continue to assist us by providing any information that may be able to assist our investigation," Bhayani said.
"Significant resources have been deployed to Langley to assist with determining what took place and why and we appreciate the public’s patience and co-operation as we deal with multiple locations throughout the Langley area."
Vancouver Top Stories
-
DEVELOPING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'I ask forgiveness': Pope Francis issues apology for residential school abuses
Pope Francis has issued a public apology for the role that the Catholic Church played in Canada's residential school system during his visit to the former site of the Ermineskin Indian Residential School in Maskwacis, Alta.
Read the full text of Pope Francis' speech and apology
Pope Francis has apologized for the Catholic Church's role in residential schools during a visit to Maskwacis, Alta. Read the full text of his speech, translated from Spanish.
DEVELOPING | Shooting suspect, 2 victims killed in Langley, B.C.: RCMP
A suspect believed to be responsible for shooting multiple people in Langley, B.C., was killed by police Monday morning.
Watch the powerful moment as woman sings 'O Canada' in Cree to Pope Francis after apology
An Indigenous woman stood before Pope Francis and sang 'O Canada' in Cree following his public apology for the role that the Catholic Church played in the residential school system.
Victims of brazen double homicide in Whistler, B.C., identified
The Integrated Homicide Investigation team has identified the victims of a brazen shooting in Whistler, B.C.
Blair and Lucki offer new details, deny interference in RCMP N.S. mass shooting investigation
A month after the controversy first made headlines, key players are testifying Monday as part of a parliamentary probe into allegations of political interference in the RCMP's investigation of the Nova Scotia mass shooting.
Search continues for missing Saskatoon mom, son after truck found near river
A search was underway Monday morning on the South Saskatchewan River as police worked to find a missing woman and her son.
Patient dies following 'tragic event' in ER at Edmundston, N.B. hospital
New Brunswick’s Vitalité Health Network says a patient has died following a “tragic event” in the emergency department at a hospital in Edmundston, N.B.
Rogers CEO defends outage response to MPs at committee hearing
Rogers Communications Inc. CEO Tony Staffieri faced questions from MPs about whether a lack of competition in the telecom sector might have contributed to the massive Rogers outage earlier this month, which came as the company awaits government approvals for its purchase of Shaw Communications Inc.
Vancouver Island
-
Environment Canada issues heat warnings as Vancouver Island temps to hit 35 C
Much of Vancouver Island, including Victoria and Nanaimo, B.C., is under a heat warning Monday that's expected to carry through the week.
-
Canada seeking new torpedo countermeasures for military submarines
The Canadian navy is on the hunt for a new system to defeat hostile torpedoes as it works to extend the life of its four Victoria-class submarines through the mid-2030s.
-
Pilot in 'serious condition' after emergency landing in Qualicum Beach, B.C.
The pilot of a small plane is believed to be in "serious condition" after making an emergency landing at Qualicum Beach Airport on Sunday night.
Calgary
-
18-year-old woman killed in Bow Trail crash, police seek dash cam footage
Calgary police are asking drivers who have dash cam footage of a deadly crash on Bow Trail on Friday to come forward.
-
Newest Flames are open to calling Calgary home for foreseeable future
Two of the newest members of the Calgary Flames, Jonathan Huberdeau and Mackenzie Weegar, spoke to media on Monday.
-
'I ask forgiveness': Pope Francis issues apology for residential school abuses
Pope Francis has issued a public apology for the role that the Catholic Church played in Canada's residential school system during his visit to the former site of the Ermineskin Indian Residential School in Maskwacis, Alta.
Edmonton
-
Live updates: 'I can just feel the healing': Pope Francis apology received at Maskwacis
The head of the Catholic church delivered on Monday an apology to Indigenous people on their own land for its role in Canada's residential schools and the traumas experienced there.
-
'I ask forgiveness': Pope Francis issues apology for residential school abuses
Pope Francis has issued a public apology for the role that the Catholic Church played in Canada's residential school system during his visit to the former site of the Ermineskin Indian Residential School in Maskwacis, Alta.
-
Body of missing paddle boarder found in Elk Island National Park
The body of a missing Edmonton paddle boarder has been found, RCMP have confirmed.
Toronto
-
Drake under fire for multiple private jet flights between Toronto and Hamilton
Rap superstar Drake is receiving some heat after it was revealed his private jet took has taken multiple flights between Toronto and Hamilton.
-
Ontario announces back-to-school plan to 'catch up' from pandemic
The Ontario government has released a plan to help students catch up following two years of interrupted learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
These are the 10 most expensive homes in Ontario
Ten of the 25 most expensive homes in Canada’s largest cities, worth millions of dollars, are based in Ontario, a new report has revealed.
Montreal
-
'I ask forgiveness': Pope Francis issues apology for residential school abuses
Pope Francis has issued a public apology for the role that the Catholic Church played in Canada's residential school system during his visit to the former site of the Ermineskin Indian Residential School in Maskwacis, Alta.
-
Quebec Cree community skipping Pope's visit, focus on healing at former residential school
The Cree community of Chisasibi that is undergoing an investigation into possible graves near two residential schools on its territory will not be sending a delegation to meet with Pope Francis in the provincial capital.
-
Tornado destroys homes, uproots trees north of Montreal
A tornado touched down about an hour north of Montreal, destroying multiple homes, uprooting trees and sending debris flying.
Winnipeg
-
Pope Francis apologizes for excluding Canadian communities, including Winnipeg, during pilgrimage
Pope Francis has apologized for not being able to attend multiple Canadian communities, including Winnipeg, during his penitential pilgrimage to apologize for the Catholic Church’s role in Canada’s residential school system.
-
Woman arrested for attempting to stab bus driver: Winnipeg police
Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service arrested a 41-year-old woman after she allegedly attempted to stab a bus driver over the weekend.
-
'I ask forgiveness': Pope Francis issues apology for residential school abuses
Pope Francis has issued a public apology for the role that the Catholic Church played in Canada's residential school system during his visit to the former site of the Ermineskin Indian Residential School in Maskwacis, Alta.
Saskatoon
-
Search continues for missing Saskatoon mom, son after truck found near river
A search was underway Monday morning on the South Saskatchewan River as police worked to find a missing woman and her son.
-
After 10 years playing, Saskatoon group splits $111,045 lotto win
A group from Saskatoon has been playing the LOTTO 6/49 draw together for more than 10 years with some of the members playing together for a total of 25 years.
-
University of Sask. passes new policy to verify Indigenous identity
The University of Saskatchewan has approved a new policy on verifying a person's Indigenous membership.
Regina
-
Presence of BA.5, BA.4 subvariants rise in latest Regina wastewater analysis: U of R
The presence of the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants increased in Regina's wastewater last week, according to the latest analysis from the University of Regina.
-
3 Regina men facing gun, stolen vehicle charges: police
Three Regina men are facing stolen auto and firearms charges following an incident on Sunday night.
-
'I ask forgiveness': Pope Francis issues apology for residential school abuses
Pope Francis has issued a public apology for the role that the Catholic Church played in Canada's residential school system during his visit to the former site of the Ermineskin Indian Residential School in Maskwacis, Alta.
Atlantic
-
Patient dies following 'tragic event' in ER at Edmundston, N.B. hospital
New Brunswick’s Vitalité Health Network says a patient has died following a “tragic event” in the emergency department at a hospital in Edmundston, N.B.
-
Blair and Lucki offer new details, deny interference in RCMP N.S. mass shooting investigation
A month after the controversy first made headlines, key players are testifying Monday as part of a parliamentary probe into allegations of political interference in the RCMP's investigation of the Nova Scotia mass shooting.
-
Mountie says holding back gun details was 'no-brainer' in N.S. mass shooting
The Mountie in charge of the investigation into the Nova Scotia mass shooting says it was a "no-brainer" for him to withhold details of the killer's guns nine days after the rampage.
London
-
Tragic crash launches vehicle into the roofline of a two-storey home
One person is dead after a vehicle flew into the side of a home leaving the occupants of the home shaken.
-
London police say death of person found in open field not considered suspicious
The body found in an open field in London has been identified as a woman, according to police.
-
Charges laid following fatal hit-and-run in south London
Police have laid charges against a London man for his alleged involvement in a hit-and-run that claimed the life of a pedestrian last Friday in south London.
Northern Ontario
-
'I ask forgiveness': Pope Francis issues apology for residential school abuses
Pope Francis has issued a public apology for the role that the Catholic Church played in Canada's residential school system during his visit to the former site of the Ermineskin Indian Residential School in Maskwacis, Alta.
-
August inquest will look into 2015 mining death in Sudbury
Seven years after the tragic incident, a date has been set for an inquest into the death of Richard Pigeau at Nickel Rim South Mine.
-
Sentencing delayed for northern Ontario man who murdered his brother
Kerry Burke, who admitted to murdering his 56-year-old younger brother, will have to wait three more months to learn his fate after his Sudbury sentencing hearing was adjourned Monday morning.
Kitchener
-
Region of Waterloo Consumption and Treatment Service records zero overdose deaths since opening
As Ontario planning to spend an added $32.7 million each year on addiction services, the Consumption and Treatment Service in Waterloo region has seen 779 overdoses reversed since opening in October 2019.
-
COVID-19 vaccines doses for young children will begin arriving in Guelph region this week
Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph (WDG) public health says Moderna COVID-19 vaccine doses for children between the ages of six months and five years will arrive later this week.
-
Berry Vrbanovic announces run for a third term as Kitchener's mayor
Berry Vrbanovic announced he is running for re-election in the upcoming municipal election.