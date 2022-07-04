Shawn Mendes spends Canada Day on the West Coast
Shawn Mendes spends Canada Day on the West Coast
Canadian singer Shawn Mendes celebrated the long weekend on the country's West Coast.
The 23-year-old posted photos on social media of himself in Vancouver and at other spots on the Pacific coastline.
In a short video, he's seen sitting next to the captain of a Harbour Air seaplane. He and a group of friends went to Galiano Island, photos and video posted by author Ben Nemtin showed.
Mendes made a short vacation out of a planned stop in Vancouver on his "Wonder: The World Tour" show.
Dermot Kennedy, who's travelling with Mendes, commented, "Our day off on your tour MIGHT not have been as cool as this."
Mendes later posted photos from the July 2 concert in the city, and shared snaps in his Instagram story the next day of crossing the Lions Gate Bridge into North Vancouver, and standing on a bridge over a canyon surrounded by trees.
The next stop on the tour is Edmonton on Tuesday, and Mendes will stay in his home country for a Thursday show in Winnipeg before heading back to the U.S.
Read more:
- B.C. fans mourn death of popular Punjabi singer, call for inquiry
- Ryan Reynolds talks growing up in B.C. on David Letterman's Netflix show
- Vase made by actor Seth Rogen sells at Vancouver auction for $12K – 4 times as much as expected
- Chris Pratt gushes over B.C. scenery while in province for 'Jurassic World' sequel
- NBA power forward uses Whistler glacier as a driving range
Vancouver Top Stories
-
-
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Crown seeking jail sentence, but open to house arrest for former B.C. clerk of the legislature
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 6 dead, 24 wounded in shooting at Chicago-area July 4 parade
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | 6 dead, 24 wounded in shooting at Chicago-area July 4 parade
At least six people died and 24 were wounded in a shooting at a July Fourth parade in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, and officers are searching for a suspect who likely fired on the festivities from a rooftop, police said Monday.
Former Sask. premier Brad Wall gave strategic advice to key convoy organizer
Former Saskatchewan premier Brad Wall was in contact with a key organizer of the Freedom Convoy anti-mandate protest, providing strategic advice before and after the Ottawa occupation began, according to court records.
Daughter of Toronto Blue Jays coach killed in 'terrible accident' while tubing in U.S.
The 17-year-old daughter of the Toronto Blue Jays' first base coach died in a 'terrible accident' while tubing in the U.S. this weekend.
U.S. man to be charged with kidnapping, rape after Edmonton teen found: Oregon police
A 41-year-old man will be charged with kidnapping and rape after an Edmonton girl who was missing for more than a week was found, Oregon City Police said.
'It's the real deal': Doctors warn about future wave fuelled by Omicron variants
COVID-19 cases are rising again in Canada, with the two fast-spreading Omicron sub-variants known as BA.4 and BA.5 to blame. CTVNews.ca has a guide to what you need to know about the new variants.
Canada signs $20B compensation agreement on First Nations child welfare
The federal government says it has signed a $20-billion final settlement agreement to compensate First Nations children and families harmed by chronic underfunding of child welfare.
Canadian airlines, airports top global list of delays over the weekend
Canadian airlines and airports claimed top spots in flight delays over the July long weekend, notching more than nearly any other around the world.
U.S. Capitol riot: More people turn up with evidence against Donald Trump
More witnesses are coming forward with new details on the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot following former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson's devastating testimony last week against former U.S. President Donald Trump, says a member of a U.S. House committee investigating the insurrection.
'He was a hero': Family says Ottawa man killed in fatal collision sacrificed himself
The family of an Ottawa man killed in a Canada Day crash in the west end says Tom Bergeron died exactly as he lived: selflessly thinking of others before himself.
Vancouver Island
-
Researchers sound alarm over health of 13 endangered southern resident orcas
Researchers in Washington state are sounding the alarm over the health of the southern resident killer whale population, saying at least 13 of the orcas appear to be in poor condition.
-
Good Samaritan hands over 'significant amount' of cash to police in Langford, B.C.
RCMP are looking to reunite a "significant amount" of money with its rightful owner after an honest woman found a heap of cash while walking in Langford, B.C.
-
Nanaimo firefighters rescue dog trapped in drainage pipe
A small dog is now safe after Nanaimo, B.C., firefighters and city staff received a "yelp for help" from inside a drainage pipe on Canada Day.
Calgary
-
1 dead in Falconridge shooting
One person is dead and several homes were evacuated following a Monday morning shooting in a northeast Calgary neighbourhood.
-
'No negotiations' with CSEC as event centre committee meets ahead of summer break
Calgary’s event centre committee met for several hours Monday morning and indicated there's reason for optimism on the potential for a future arena deal.
-
Calgary home sales ease as detached and semi-detached markets see pullback: board
The Calgary Real Estate Board says sales eased in June as the market experienced a pullback in the detached and semi-detached housing categories.
Edmonton
-
U.S. man to be charged with kidnapping, rape after Edmonton teen found: Oregon police
A 41-year-old man will be charged with kidnapping and rape after an Edmonton girl who was missing for more than a week was found, Oregon City Police said.
-
Alberta expands its support for Ukrainians fleeing war and settling in the province
The Alberta government is expanding its support for Ukrainians coming to the province from the war-ravaged country.
-
Edmonton council to ask province to support new centre to fight downtown crime
Edmonton's city council has voted unanimously to ask the province to support the creation of a hub where social workers, firefighters and police officers could work together to reduce crime.
Toronto
-
Daughter of Toronto Blue Jays coach killed in 'terrible accident' while tubing in U.S.
The 17-year-old daughter of the Toronto Blue Jays' first base coach died in a 'terrible accident' while tubing in the U.S. this weekend.
-
COVID-19 summer wave is underway in Ontario, experts say
Ontario has entered a summer wave of COVID-19 as hospitalizations and cases slowly creep upwards, infectious experts say.
-
People seen surfing on Toronto subway train in 'incredibly ill-advised' stunt
An 'incredibly ill-advised stunt' is being investigated by the Toronto Transit Commission after video emerged of two masked men carrying Canadian flags while surfing on top of a train.
Montreal
-
Dozens of firefighters battling blaze started by explosion in Monteregie
More than dozen fire trucks from municipalities across Montreal's South Shore are battling a major fire at an industrial produce building in the Monteregie on Monday morning.
-
Quebec dairy plant dumps 2 million litres of milk
Two million litres of milk have been dumped at a Quebec dairy plant since Wednesday due to a labour dispute.
-
Trades, picks, signings? Habs GM addresses media ahead of draft
Habs fans may get a few questions answered Monday afternoon when general manager Kent Hughes and special advisor to hockey operations Vincent Lecavalier hold a media briefing at 2 p.m.
Winnipeg
-
'I would have done the same thing:' Bowness OK with being Jets' second choice
Rick Bowness doesn't mind being the second choice. The new Winnipeg Jets head coach took part in his first press conference Monday, a little more than a week after first target Barry Trotz declined the team's offer because the veteran wanted to spend more time with his family.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 6 dead, 24 wounded in shooting at Chicago-area July 4 parade
At least six people died and 24 were wounded in a shooting at a July Fourth parade in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, and officers are searching for a suspect who likely fired on the festivities from a rooftop, police said Monday.
-
City of Winnipeg launches online tracker for 311
Winnipeggers who are looking for help from the city will now be able to see up to date wait times for 311.
Saskatoon
-
7-year-old boy dead in Saskatoon following river incident
A seven-year-old boy is dead after an incident on the river over the weekend.
-
Former Sask. premier Brad Wall gave strategic advice to key convoy organizer
Former Saskatchewan premier Brad Wall was in contact with a key organizer of the Freedom Convoy anti-mandate protest, providing strategic advice before and after the Ottawa occupation began, according to court records.
-
Saskatoon COVID-19: Wastewater data shows a slight increase
While signs of COVID-19 in Saskatoon's wastewater remain low, researchers have detected a slight increase.
Regina
-
Second teenager charged in Rae Street homicide: Regina police
A 17-year-old boy is the second teenager to be charged in the city’s sixth homicide of 2022, the Regina Police Service (RPS) said in a news release.
-
SaskGaming revenue doubles in 2021-22 alongside reopening of casinos
SaskGaming reported a $19.1 million net income in 2021-22, aided by increased revenues from the reopening of provincially operated casinos.
-
Former Sask. premier Brad Wall gave strategic advice to key convoy organizer
Former Saskatchewan premier Brad Wall was in contact with a key organizer of the Freedom Convoy anti-mandate protest, providing strategic advice before and after the Ottawa occupation began, according to court records.
Atlantic
-
One dead, one hospitalized after fire at Cape Breton seniors’ complex
One person has died and another person was taken to hospital after a weekend fire in Cape Breton.
-
N.S. woman calls for private fireworks regulation after her dog dies 'scared and alone'
Canada Day weekend fireworks have sparked more calls to either regulate or ban backyard fireworks displays in Nova Scotia.
-
'There should have been one': N.S. mother drives son to ER after waiting nearly an hour for ambulance
A Nova Scotia mother says she had to drive her son to hospital herself on Canada Day when no ambulance showed up after more than 40 minutes.
London
-
Six people taken to hospital after 2 a.m. crash: Police
A Toronto man is charged after a Monday morning crash that sent six people to hospital, including four children, according to police.
-
Apartment fire in London, Ont. deemed suspicious by police
Damage is estimated at $150,000 after a "suspicious" Monday morning apartment fire south of the Hyde Park area, according to police.
-
Vacant south London DQ goes up in flames, again
London police have been called in to investigate a fire at the vacant Dairy Queen on Wharncliffe Road in London.
Northern Ontario
-
Contractor sues Timmins gold miner for $7.4M
Gowest Gold Ltd. in Timmins announced Monday it is being sued by North Bay-based Cementation Canada Inc. for $7.4 million.
-
Sudbury police search for suspect following early morning car chase
One young offender is in custody and police are searching for a second in Sudbury following a car theft July 2.
-
OPP charge two people in connection with murder on Manitoulin Island
Ontario Provincial Police have charged two people in connection with a June 24 shooting where one person died.
Kitchener
-
'I was legitimately terrified': Encampment resident recounts armed police response
What ended up being a false alarm saw Waterloo regional police respond to a weapons call at a Kitchener encampment with guns drawn on Saturday.
-
Driveway paved without permission needs to be ripped up, says Puslinch, Ont. homeowner
A Puslinch, Ont. woman says her driveway will need to be repaved less than month after she came home to find strangers working on it without her prior consent.
-
Justin Bieber's family member allegedly involved in fiery Stratford crash
A fiery crash shut down a Stratford street on Tuesday and witnesses tell CTV News one of Justin Bieber's family members was allegedly involved.