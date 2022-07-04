Shawn Mendes spends Canada Day on the West Coast

Shawn Mendes spends Canada Day on the West Coast

Shawn Mendes is seen in the cabin of a Harbour Air seaplane. (Instagram) Shawn Mendes is seen in the cabin of a Harbour Air seaplane. (Instagram)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

BREAKING

BREAKING | 6 dead, 24 wounded in shooting at Chicago-area July 4 parade

At least six people died and 24 were wounded in a shooting at a July Fourth parade in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, and officers are searching for a suspect who likely fired on the festivities from a rooftop, police said Monday.

Police from several local municipalities including the Illinois State Police search downtown Highland Park after the mass shooting at the Fourth of July parade Monday, July 4, 2022 in Chicago. (Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener