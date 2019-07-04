An NBA star turned a glacier in Whistler, B.C. into a driving range, but apparently his swing was "garabaaajjj."

Kevin Love posted a video of himself standing on a green plastic driving mat, whacking a ball into this distance, along with a list of excuses.

"Club was too short. Swing was garabaaajjj. Shot was trash daddy. Turf slid out from under me. Couldn't really see the ball… ALL EXCUSES," the Cleveland Cavaliers power forward joked on Instagram.

And, he said in a disclaimer, the ball is biodegradable, "so don't have a fit in the comments."



He posted another shot of himself wearing sunglasses and a ball cap, looking off into the distance with the mountain peaks at his back, a pose he likened to another celebrity's.



The 30-year-old posted another shot inside an ice cave – "looking like a White Walker" – and another of himself above the clouds.



He posed shirtless on an ATV parked in the snow, and posted another video of him teaching his dog to swim. It was not an easy lesson.



The Cavs player is the latest in a series of stars who've shared their love of B.C. online.

He's not even the first NBA star.

Earlier this year, Philadelphia 76ers player and Olympian Jimmy Butler documented his extensive preparation and hike up the nearby Stawamus Chief.

"Some of my items: a knife, in case I'm out there with Sasquatch and we go toe-to-toe," he said in the video.

After his trek up the Chief, he said he'd felt peaceful and one with nature, but wouldn't be trying it a second time.

And others have gone online to sing B.C.'s praises as well.

"Aquaman" and "Game of Thrones" actor Jason Momoa posted a series of shots in the area in December, writing, "Time to relax for a week."

He's also been spotted in Campbell River, where he filmed a TV series, and in Vancouver at a Canucks game, a ramen restaurant and an Italian eatery.

Others prefer other parts of the province.

Kelly Ripa raved about Vancouver, Tofino and other favourite spots in B.C. following a visit with her husband who was in the area shooting "Riverdale."

Another "Riverdale" actor, KJ Apa, gave Vancouver a partial compliment, saying the city was boring but had good food.

Kate Winslet is partial to the North Shore, and has been known to make stops at Honey's Doughnuts in North Vancouver.

And Neil Patrick Harris has spent a significant amount of time in B.C., once asking locals for help to find a rental.

