VANCOUVER -- B.C.'s natural beauty has earned the province another Hollywood fan in Chris Pratt.

The movie star is currently shooting the film "Jurassic World: Dominion" in the B.C. Interior, and recently shared a video of the scenery with his nearly 28 million Instagram followers.

"Kamloops, British Columbia is so beautiful," Pratt says in the post. "Good lord, that sun. Wow."

He later posted additional videos taken at a Stillwater Ranch, including shots of twin Suffolk sheep "Rolly" and "Polly" who are just a few days old.

Staff at the Stillwater Farm in Mission, B.C. confirmed the videos weren't filmed at their barn, and suggested they were probably taken at another farm in Washington state.

Pratt's latest film is the third in the "Jurassic World" movie series. The blockbuster sequel is shooting in B.C. from Feb. 24 to March 6 under the working title of "Arcadia," according to a recent casting call for local actors.