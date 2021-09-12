Sexual interference suspect arrested, Abbotsford police seeking witnesses

Vancouver -

Police in Abbotsford are asking witnesses to come forward with information in an investigation into sexual interference involving a child.

The incident in question happened on Sept. 6 inside a public washroom at Grant Park, located at 31850 Madiera Pl., according to a news release issued by the Abbotsford Police Department on Friday.

The alleged sexual interference happened around 4 p.m., and the suspect fled the area on a bicycle, police said.

He was later located and arrested. Police said the suspect has since been released with several conditions, including a prohibition on commuting with people under age 16 and bans on visiting parks, swimming areas, community centres, theaters, schools, playgrounds or day care centres where people under age 16 might be present.

Police describe the suspect as a South Asian man in his 40s to 50s with a medium build. He was wearing "a white bucket hat" and carrying a Superstore cooler bag, according to police.

"As the victim is a youth, specific details of the investigation will not be released," police said in the release. "If anyone believes they had contact with a male matching this description, they are encouraged to contact APD."

Police also ask anyone who was in the area of Grant Park between 3:30 and 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 6 and may have information to share to contact Abbotsford police at 604-859-5225.