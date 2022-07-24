'Senseless act of violence': Whistler Blackcomb closes after fatal shooting

Homicide investigators have been called after a shooting outside a hotel in Whistler, B.C., Sunday afternoon.

Police were called to the scene around 12:20 p.m. for reports of shots fired, according to a statement from Whistler RCMP.

Mounties did not say how many people had been shot, but did say that the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team had taken over the case, indicating that at least one person had died.

Images posted on Twitter show a bloody body on the sidewalk and another in the street, and numerous users reported hearing shots fired or being asked to shelter in place.

Police provided few other details, saying only that the investigation is "in its infancy," but "there is no ongoing risk to public safety."

Whistler Blackcomb said it would close for the rest of the day "out of respect for all of those impacted, and our guests and team members."

Earlier in the afternoon, the resort tweeted that an "incident" in the village prompted it to put the Fitzsimmons Express chairlift and the Whistler Village Gondola on standby Sunday afternoon.

"Our teams have resumed operations temporarily to allow guests to download the mountains and leave safely," Whistler Blackcomb said at 3 p.m.

"We are shocked and deeply saddened by this senseless act of violence, and we stand in support of our community."

BC Emergency Health Services declined to provide any details on the ambulance response to the scene because of "the nature of the incident."

The paramedic service referred all questions to BC RCMP.

The Resort Municipality of Whistler said in its own tweet shortly before 3 p.m. that "there is no danger to the public" and police are investigating. It asked residents and visitors to "avoid the delineated area in Skier's Plaza."

