Victims of brazen double homicide in Whistler, B.C., identified

Whistler, B.C. -

Warning: The details and images in this story may be disturbing for some readers.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation team has identified the victims of a brazen shooting in Whistler, B.C.

Two men were shot outside a hotel in the busy village in broad daylight Sunday.

IHIT has confirmed it was a targeted shooting and is linked to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict.

Video posted to social media shows two bodies on the ground just outside the Sundial Hotel, one is surrounded by blood.

Investigators have identified the victims as Satindera Gill and Meninder Dhaliwal.

Both were known to police.

The pair were shot at about 12:20 p.m.

One died on scene, the other succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

A burning vehicle believed to be linked to the shooting was found a five-minute drive away on Ptarmigan Place.

RCMP say two people were later taken into custody.

“As a result of the dynamic response and rapid evidence collection by officers, Sea-to-Sky RCMP were able to locate and apprehend multiple individuals,” said Sgt. Timothy Pierotti, of IHIT.

The shooting happened just steps from the Whistler Village Gondola.

People in the village were told to shelter in place as police responded.

“Though this was a brazen daytime shooting in a busy village, there is not believed to be any further risk to the public, thanks to the quick response of the Sea-to-Sky RCMP members,” said Pierotti.

Anyone who was in the area of Sundial Crescent or Blueberry Drive, where the burning vehicle was located, between 8:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. with dash camera video is asked to contact IHIT immediately.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.