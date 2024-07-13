RCMP seek witnesses after fatal crash down 300-metre embankment near Mission, B.C.

Mounties in Mission are looking to speak to people who visited a local swimming hole this week, saying those swimmers may have information that could help further the investigation of a fatal crash.

The single-vehicle collision happened on Norrish Creek Forest Service Road sometime on July 7, Mission RCMP said in a news release Friday.

Police learned of the crash the day after it occurred, when they received a call from forestry workers who had come across a 33-year-old man on the forest service road around 4:30 a.m.

The man said he was driving his 2003 Ford Explorer the day before, when it went off an embankment. He told police his female passenger died in the crash, but he managed to climb up the steep embankment to the roadway. He was taken to hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries and later released, police said.

"Members from Mission Search and Rescue Society attended and assisted other first responders with getting down to the wreckage, which was more than 300 metres below the roadway," the RCMP release reads.

"The Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service also attended, along with the BC Coroner’s Service, and the investigation is ongoing."

Police said they would like to speak to anyone who attended the area known as the Paradise Swimming Hole – which is accessed from the Norrish Creek Forest Service Road – at any time from Sunday, July 7, through Thursday, July 11.

They're also interested in speaking to anyone who was anywhere along the forest service road on July 7 and saw a blue 2003 Ford Explorer. Police included a stock photo of the vehicle with their release.

People who fit either of those descriptions are asked to call Mission RCMP at 604-826-7161 and quote file number 24-7899, police said.