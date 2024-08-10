B.C. court overturns eviction of social housing tenant who owed $45 in unpaid rent
A resident of a Vancouver social housing building who was ordered to move out because of a disputed $45 rent shortage has won the right to stay, at least for now.
Jeremy Wall lives in a building on Burrard Street that is managed by the Kettle Friendship Society.
Last September, the non-profit issued a one-month notice to end tenancy for cause, according to a recent B.C. Supreme Court decision.
The eviction notice "cited several grounds" for ending the tenancy, the court decision indicates. However, when Wall took the society to the Residential Tenancy Branch to dispute the notice, the RTB arbitrator upheld the eviction solely on the basis that Wall had been "repeatedly late paying the rent."
Wall petitioned the B.C. Supreme Court for a judicial review of the RTB ruling, arguing that the arbitrator had incorrectly applied the law, misunderstood the evidence and failed to consider relevant information.
In a decision delivered verbally last month and posted online this week, Justice Lisa A. Warren found that she had "no difficulty" concluding the arbitrator's decision was "patently unreasonable."
Single late payment, multiple warnings
According to Warren's decision, Wall receives disability assistance through Ministry of Social Development and Poverty Reduction, which pays his $420-per-month rent directly to the Kettle Society.
"There is no dispute that Mr. Wall paid his rent in full each month of his tenancy except for April 1, 2023," the decision reads. "In that month only $375 of the $420 rent was paid."
The $45 shortage was the result of "a mistake made by the ministry," according to the court decision.
The landlord sent Wall a letter in May advising him of the shortage, and Wall told the court he responded by paying the landlord $45. He claimed he was given a receipt, but lost it.
In July, he received a second letter saying he was $45 in arrears. He told the court he ignored this letter because he believed the situation had already been resolved.
The following month, he received another letter, which he took to the landlord's office in the building and inquired about, according to the decision.
A final letter arrived in early September, advising him that he had until Sept. 30 to pay the unpaid rent. Despite this deadline, he received the notice to end tenancy on Sept. 19.
"The arbitrator rejected Mr. Wall's evidence that he had paid the arrears and found that it was 'unclear' why Mr. Wall only reached out to the landlord about the issue in August 2023," Warren's decision summarizes.
"The arbitrator then concluded that Mr. Wall was 'repeatedly late paying the rent' within the meaning of (The Residential Tenancy Act) because 'there were at least three instances of late payment of rent' given that the rent was not paid in April and this was not rectified in response to the landlord's letters. In other words, the failure to pay the full amount of rent owing for a single month, combined with the failure to rectify the situation in response to the landlord's four letters, was found to amount to being 'repeatedly late paying rent.'"
The judge noted that guidelines for RTB arbitrators say three late payments are "the minimum number sufficient to justify a notice" to end tenancy for unpaid rent.
"The arbitrator did not engage in any coherent analysis of the meaning of 'repeatedly late,' how it applied to Mr. Wall in the circumstances of this case, or how what Mr. Wall did could be characterized as serious misconduct," the decision reads.
"The arbitrator gave no consideration to the actual circumstances, such as the fact there had only been one incident of the incorrect amount of rent having been paid, the fact that the rent was paid on Mr. Wall’s behalf by the ministry, or the small amount of the shortfall."
Warren found the arbitrator's decision was "clearly unreasonable on its face," and opted not to remit the case to the RTB, but rather to set aside the decision and the order of possession that had been granted in the Kettle Society's favour.
"I cannot reweigh the evidence that was before the arbitrator, but on the record that was before him, the best it gets for the landlord, again assuming that it was appropriate to reject Mr. Wall's evidence, is that on a single occasion the ministry underpaid Mr. Wall's rent by $45, and then Mr. Wall failed to take steps to correct the situation after being notified about it on two occasions (the May 18 and July 12 letters), in circumstances where he then subsequently attended at the landlord’s office and claimed that it had already been paid," the decision reads.
Eviction process ongoing
Warren noted that her decision did not preclude the landlord from pursuing an eviction under the other grounds it included in its notice to end tenancy for cause.
Asked for comment on the court's decision, the Kettle Friendship Society provided CTV News with a statement confirming that it is still seeking to evict Wall.
"There are other reasons for this eviction than a late rent payment," the statement reads, in part.
"As we are still actively engaged in RTB arbitration regarding this matter, we can’t provide any further details."
The non-profit went on to say its priority is "to create a safe and supportive environment" for its tenants, and it does not routinely seek evictions for missed rent payments.
"If tenants have a late or missed rent payment, we work with them to find a solution while keeping them housed," the statement reads. "The decision to evict a tenant is not one that we take lightly. We work with tenants to address issues before they reach this point. However, as a housing provider and employer, we also have a duty of care to our other tenants and staff."
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Really... THAT song?' Celine Dion disavows use of Titanic theme at Donald Trump rally
Celine Dion's management team along with her record label, Sony, took exception to and disavowed the use of her multi-award-winning song "My Heart Will Go On" at a Donald Trump/J.D. Vance rally.
Running Paris: Olympic dreams do come true for fans
Runners from 147 countries will follow the footsteps of Olympic athletes tonight as they take part in what the Paris 2024 Olympic Games’ organizers have called 'Marathon pour tous.'
Old pantry staple is new again with people using it to improve fitness, disease and more. But it has risks
You may think the baking soda lurking in the back of your cupboard is only useful for absorbing gross refrigerator smells, cleaning produce or making baked goods.
Canada's Phil 'Wizard' Kim wins gold in breaking at Paris Olympics
Canada's Phil Kim has won a gold medal in men's breaking at the Olympic Games. The 27-year-old from Vancouver, who goes by B-Boy Phil Wizard in breaking circles, captured the first men's Olympic gold in the sport.
B.C. court overturns eviction of social housing tenant who owed $45 in unpaid rent
A resident of a Vancouver social housing building who was ordered to move out because of a disputed $45 rent shortage has won the right to stay, at least for now.
Anglers find body in Thames River at North London Athletic Fields
Two anglers discovered a body on a branch in the Thames River late Saturday morning.
Donald Trump's campaign says its emails were hacked
Former U.S. president Donald Trump’s presidential campaign said Saturday that it has been hacked and suggested Iranian actors were involved in stealing and distributing sensitive internal documents.
Summer surge: How severe is COVID in Canada? And what should you do?
Earlier this week, the World Health Organization warned that COVID-19 infections have been surging. With COVID-19 case tracking not as easily available, how can Canadians gauge the situation for themselves?
German open water athlete falls ill after swimming in the Seine River
German swimmer Leonie Beck became ill after competing in the women's open water race at the Paris Olympics, despite assurances that the water in the Seine River was safe.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Island
-
'Mechanical issue' delays several sailings on major BC Ferries route
A mechanical issue on an early sailing between Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland has led to cascading delays for several BC Ferries voyages Saturday.
-
B.C. anti-gang unit raids illegal casino on Vancouver Island
Fourteen people were arrested Thursday after investigators with British Columbia's anti-organized crime task force raided an alleged illegal gambling house on Vancouver Island.
-
Jessica Berglund appointed as new chief civilian director of B.C. police watchdog
The Ministry of the Attorney General has announced a new leader for the province's police watchdog.
Kelowna
-
Camper fined $1,150 for violating fire ban, causing grass fire in B.C. Interior
A camper in B.C.'s south Okanagan is facing a "hefty" fine after lighting a campfire during the ongoing ban, local Mounties say.
-
Thieves used pickup truck to break into Lululemon store in Kamloops, RCMP say
Mounties in Kamloops are investigating after thieves used a pickup truck to break into a Lululemon store at the Aberdeen Mall early Monday morning.
-
South Okanagan police seek help identifying person of interest in string of thefts
Mounties in the South Okanagan are asking for the public’s help to identify a person of interest they say may be connected with a series of thefts in the region.
Edmonton
-
Widespread wildfire, climate conspiracies difficult to extinguish
No sooner had the first pictures of fire-ravaged Jasper emerged than conspiracy theories about the cause of the wildfire started to spread.
-
Highway 779 closed south of Stony Plain after serious crash
Highway 779 was closed on Saturday due to a serious crash south of Stony Plain.
-
Quesnell Bridge lane closures begin Saturday night: City of Edmonton
Multiple lanes of Whitemud Drive will be closed overnight at the Quesnell Bridge for the next week for maintenance wor
Calgary
-
'Bold and brilliant:' Loved ones remember firefighter killed fighting Jasper blaze
The Alberta wildland firefighter killed while battling a blaze in Jasper National Park last weekend is being remembered for his bold personality and sense of humour.
-
Celebrity ambassadors help Calgary Polo Club raise funds for domestic abuse survivors
The Calgary Polo Club hosted a unique polo event Saturday that raised funds and awareness for survivors of domestic abuse.
-
Canada's Phil 'Wizard' Kim wins gold in breaking at Paris Olympics
Canada's Phil Kim has won a gold medal in men's breaking at the Olympic Games. The 27-year-old from Vancouver, who goes by B-Boy Phil Wizard in breaking circles, captured the first men's Olympic gold in the sport.
Lethbridge
-
Dawgs advance to WCBL West Division Final with thrilling 4-3 win over Bulls in 13 innings
The Okotoks Dawgs and Lethbridge Bulls played deep into the night Friday in the deciding game of their WCBL playoff series before the Dawgs won 4-3 in the 13th inning.
-
Lethbridge's Agri-Food Hub and Trade Centre turns 1
After three years of construction and $77.6 million, the Agri-Food Hub and Trade Centre opened its doors on Aug. 10, 2023.
-
Bulls save season with 5-4 win over Dawgs to push playoff series to deciding game Friday night
With their season on the line, the Lethbridge Bulls refused to lose Thursday, defeating defending WCBL champion Okotoks 5-4 at Spitz Stadium.
Winnipeg
-
'Golden age of gaming': The evolution of the board game industry and what games would suit your family
Monopoly, Scrabble, and Clue are just a few of the classic games that became staples in people's homes or cottages over the years, but the new era of the board game industry is pushing the envelope with what is being offered.
-
'Not forgotten': Family, advocates reflect 10 years after death of Tina Fontaine
Family and advocates look back on a decade since the tragic death of the 15-year-old girl, one that shocked the country and was the catalyst for a national inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.
-
Three pedestrians struck by cars in less than 12 hours: WPS
The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating three separate motor vehicle collisions involving pedestrians that took place between Friday evening and Saturday morning.
Regina
-
'It's just a really fun thing': Sask. alpaca ranch provides wooly unique opportunity
Just north of Pilot Butte is a spot of land home to the fluffiest walking group imaginable.
-
Investigation underway after woman found dead in Regina home
Investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in a Regina home in the early hours of Saturday.
-
Care home on Standing Buffalo Dakota Nation celebrates 25 years of operation
Lakeview Lodge, a personal care home located on the Standing Buffalo Dakota Nation, has now been operating for 25 years.
Saskatoon
-
Police investigating after Sask. man dies in PA
The Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) is investigating the death of a 41-year-old man early Saturday morning.
-
Sask. sculptors create art pieces for Martensville
Artists have 11 days to put their skills to the test at “Sculptors in the Park” in Martensville.
-
'Do not approach him': Sask. RCMP seeking tips finding wanted Onion Lake man
Saskatchewan RCMP is seeking the public's assistance in locating a wanted man from Onion Lake Cree Nation.
Toronto
-
1 dead, 8 in hospital after multi-vehicle collision in Oshawa
One person is dead and eight people are in hospital after a multi-vehicle collision in Oshawa Saturday afternoon.
-
Man killed in shooting near Woodbine Beach identified
A man who was fatally shot near Woodbine Beach this week has been identified as a 21-year-old from Quebec.
-
Toronto police charge suspect in alleged homophobic assault
Toronto Police say they have made an arrest in an assault which was allegedly motivated by homophobia.
Montreal
-
Montreal storm: First-hand stories of flooding and mayhem
Residents in and around Montreal were hit with a major rainfall when the remnants of tropical storm Debby smashed into the region. Here are some of their stories.
-
Historic rainfall hits Montreal in remnants of tropical storm Debby
Montreal was drenched in a record amount of rain Friday as a storm system continued to pass through Eastern Canada.
-
'Really... THAT song?' Celine Dion disavows use of Titanic theme at Donald Trump rally
Celine Dion's management team along with her record label, Sony, took exception to and disavowed the use of her multi-award-winning song "My Heart Will Go On" at a Donald Trump/J.D. Vance rally.
Ottawa
-
Flooding causes significant damage to roads in Ottawa's west end
In general, the impacts of Debby's rainfall Friday were minor across the capital with some exceptions, says the City of Ottawa.
-
No injuries reported following targeted shooting at Lansdowne Park
No injuries were reported following a shooting at Lansdowne Park in the early hours of Saturday morning, according to the Ottawa Police Service.
-
Chelsea, Que. declares state of emergency after Friday's torrential rain
The Municipality of Chelsea has declared a local state of emergency after heavy rainfall on Friday caused severe damage to major roads.
Atlantic
-
Patients, nurses rally in support of Cape Breton doctor; call for ministerial review
Several dozen people who attended a rally on Friday evening in support of a Cape Breton doctor facing new allegations of professional misconduct and/or incompetence are calling for a ministerial review into Nova Scotia’s College of Physicians and Surgeons.
-
Four people taken to hospital after DFO plane crash near Corner Brook, N.L.
Four people were taken to hospital on Friday after an aircraft contracted by the federal fisheries department went down near Corner Brook, N.L.
-
Man arrested following firearm incident in Upper Gagetown: N.B. RCMP
RCMP say a 35-year-old man from Upper Gagetown, N.B., has been arrested following a firearm incident near Lower Coytown Road.
London
-
'It was a big surprise': 12-year-old cancer patient gets surprise party on rooftop outside hospital room window
Felix Ward was in shock when his father opened the blinds to his hospital room. His parents had arranged for a big party of family and friends to gather on top of the LHSC visitor parking garage.
-
Anglers find body in Thames River at North London Athletic Fields
Two anglers discovered a body on a branch in the Thames River late Saturday morning.
-
London International Airport announces winter flight schedule
Looking to escape the cold this winter? The London International Airport (YXU) has you covered. The airport’s winter schedule for sunny destinations has been released.
Kitchener
-
Salon owner hosts fundraiser for Cambridge, Ont. school supporting neurodiverse children
In a show of community spirit, a Waterloo salon owner and father hosted a fundraiser Saturday to support his daughter’s school located in Cambridge, Ont.
-
Stratford, Ont. police to discuss protocols, more training after neighbour dispute turned deadly
Police in Stratford, Ont. say they’re looking at a fatal shooting incident, which escalated from an ongoing neighbour dispute, to see if there’s anything they can learn from it.
-
'No one should have survived what I went through': Stratford shooting victim speaks out
A Stratford man shot in the head during a gun rampage that left two dead and two injured is speaking out. David Tokley will soon mark his 44th birthday inside a London hospital where he is recovering from skull and brain surgery, few expected he would survive.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police release images of man who vandalized downtown Pride crosswalk
Greater Sudbury Police Service has released images of the person responsible for the vandalism of the progressive Pride flag crosswalk on Minto Street in the city’s downtown core last weekend.
-
Old pantry staple is new again with people using it to improve fitness, disease and more. But it has risks
You may think the baking soda lurking in the back of your cupboard is only useful for absorbing gross refrigerator smells, cleaning produce or making baked goods.
-
Report details sexual harassment investigation of northern Ont. MPP Michael Mantha
Details of the sexual harassment investigation involving former New Democrat MPP Michael Mantha have been released as part of a grievance filed by his former staffer.
N.L.
-
Regatta a 'go,' bringing thousands to Quidi Vidi Lake in St. John's
Mother Nature smiled on St. John's Wednesday morning, allowing a volunteer committee to give the go-ahead for the city's unique weather-dependent holiday, the Royal St. John's Regatta.
-
Number of inmates released into homelessness is climbing in Newfoundland and Labrador
More people are being released from Newfoundland and Labrador's largest correctional facility with nowhere to go home to, and experts say housing shortages, unco-ordinated community supports and a high number of inmates on pretrial detention are to blame.
-
Hearing denial for man held for tweet shows complaints system favours police: experts
A University of Alberta criminologist says the recent denial of a public hearing for a Labrador man detained by police over a social media post shows the province's police complaints system is set up to protect officers.