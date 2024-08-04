South Okanagan police seek help identifying person of interest in string of thefts

Mounties in the South Okanagan are asking for the public’s help to identify a person of interest they say may be connected with a series of thefts in the region.

Over the past few weeks, the Penticton South Okanagan Similkameen RCMP says it has received an increase in reports of theft from vehicles and homes, all the way from Peachland to Osoyoos. Police say the thefts usually happen at night and the suspects target unlocked cars, bikes and other insecure property.

“Investigators have obtained witness photos and surveillance, which shows a person of interest related to the thefts,” the detachment wrote in a news release issued Sunday.

Police describe the person of interest as a white woman around 35-45 years old with blonde hair and a skinny build.

“We urge anyone who recognizes this individual or has any information related to these thefts to come forward,” said Const. Kelly Brett, in the release. “Even the smallest piece of information could be crucial in helping us solve these cases and prevent further incidents.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300 or leave an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers.

“The Penticton South Okanagan Similkameen RCMP reminds the community to take precautions to protect their vehicles and belongings. Always lock your car doors, avoid leaving valuables in plain sight, and report any suspicious activity to the police,” the detachment wrote.