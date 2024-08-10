53 new wildfires in B.C. as lightning concerns persist

A pair of heat warnings and four severe thunderstorm watches are in effect in B.C. Saturday after 53 new wildfires started in the province over the past 24 hours, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

There are currently 385 active fires burning province-wide, and 88 per cent of them are listed as lightning-caused.

“There continues to be a significant chance of lightning in the forecast for much of the province,” the BCWS wrote in its daily situation report Saturday.

“We anticipate the warm weather and poor overnight recoveries may drive new wildfire starts and could intensify fire behaviour on existing fires.”

The heat warnings cover the Fort Nelson and North Thompson regions, and both call for daytime highs in the low 30s and overnight temperatures in the mid teens. “Temperatures are very high and there is a moderate risk to public health,” Environment and Climate Change Canada wrote in the alerts.

In addition, ECCC has issued a special air quality statement for several regions, saying “most of the province is covered in a blanket of smoky haze today.”

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for the northern Fraser Canyon (including Lillooet), Nicola, Similkameen and South Thompson regions.

“Conditions are favourable for the development of dangerous thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts and torrential rain,” the ECCC alert reads.

On Friday, there were 400 lightning strikes in the southern part of the Northwest Fire Centre, the BCWS says, sparking eight small fires in remote areas, four of which are west of the community of Witset.

In that fire centre, excluding the northernmost section, a campfire ban has been reinstated and went into effect Saturday at noon.

Campfire bans are now in effect in all of B.C.’s fire centres except for Prince George, which covers the province’s northeast.

Anyone found to be violating a fire ban could be handed a $1,150 ticket, or if convicted in court, may have to pay up to $100,000 and/or spend up to a year in jail.

Over the August long weekend, the province says it handed out 18 violation tickets for illegal campfires in the Coastal Fire Centre alone, totalling $20,700 in fines.

The BCWS urges British Columbians to report wildfire activity through its mobile app or by phone to *5555 or 1-800-663-5555.