More ER closures in B.C. this weekend

The residents of some B.C. towns will have to travel to emergency departments outside of their communities if they need care this weekend, as staffing shortages continue to challenge hospitals.

Limited doctor availability shuttered the ER at South Okanagan General Hospital in Oliver at 5 p.m. Friday, and it is scheduled to reopen at 8 p.m. Saturday.

Interior Health told residents needing care to go to the Penticton Regional Hospital roughly 40 kilometres away.

In northern B.C., the Mackenzie and District Hospital ER closed at 3 p.m. Friday, also due to a physician shortage, and is scheduled to reopen at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Meanwhile, the ER at Chetwynd Hospital will be closing at 5 p.m. Saturday and reopening at 7 a.m. Sunday. Northern Health cited “nursing coverage challenges” as the reason for that interruption.

As always, the health authorities ask anyone with life-threatening symptoms such as chest pain, difficulty breathing or severe bleeding to call 911 for transport to the “nearest available and appropriate” facility.

Frequent “service disruptions” at ERs across the province have been a major concern this summer, particularly in smaller communities where the next-closest hospital can be hours away by car.

Last month, northeastern B.C. MLA Dan Davies described the “frustration and fear” among his constituents in Fort St. John, where the ER at the local hospital experienced closures seven days in a row.

He said there have been 150 temporary ER closures across Northern Health so far in 2024.

Also in July, the mayor of Merritt, another town in which the local ER often goes on diversion, sent the province a receipt for $84,000, asking for the government to give the city a credit for health-care costs.

"Had I taken money from somebody and not cut their lawn I would have been taken there by my ear and told – finish your job," Mike Goetz told CTV News at the time. "We shouldn't be paying for nothing — these are taxpayers’ dollars."